Find Out Who Won at the 94th Academy Award Winners - All the Winners!
The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 on ABC.
Hosted by Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer, the 94th Oscars were held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and were televised live on ABC.
Oscars presenters included Liza Minnelli, Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Josh Brolin, Ruth E. Carter, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jacob Elordi, Jennifer Garner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Jason Mamoa, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Scott, Naomi Scott, J.K. Simmons, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Yuh-Jung Youn, and Rachel Zegler.
Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra performed this year's nominated songs. The telecast also included the first live performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto.
Check out the full list of winners below!
NOTE- Winners are marked: **Winner**
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA **Winner**
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard) **Winner**
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) **Winner**
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA) **Winner**
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) **Winner**
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Directing
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) **Winner**
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA **Winner**
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast **Winner**
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul **Winner**
Writing With Fire
Animated Feature Film
Encanto **Winner**
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan) **Winner**
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Yanna (Buhtan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Cinematography
Dune **Winner**
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Film Editing
Don't Look Up
Dune **Winner**
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick...Boom!
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kacchu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye **Winner**
On My Mind
Please Hold
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper **Winner**
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball **Winner**
Three Songs of Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Music (Original Score)
Don't Look Up
Dune **Winner**
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Music (Original Song)
"Be Alive" - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
"Dos Oruguitas" - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
"Down to Joy" - Van Morrison (Belfast)
"No Time to Die" - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell (No Time to Die) **Winner**
"Somehow You Do" - Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Production Design
Dune **Winner**
Nightmare Alley
Power
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Costume Design
Cruella **Winner**
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye **Winner**
House of Gucci
Sound
Belfast
Dune **Winner**
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune **Winner**
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home