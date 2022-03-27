Find Out Who Won at the 94th Academy Award Winners - All the Winners!

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

Hosted by Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer, the 94th Oscars were held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and were televised live on ABC.

Oscars presenters included Liza Minnelli, Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Josh Brolin, Ruth E. Carter, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jacob Elordi, Jennifer Garner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Jason Mamoa, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Scott, Naomi Scott, J.K. Simmons, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Yuh-Jung Youn, and Rachel Zegler.

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra performed this year's nominated songs. The telecast also included the first live performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto.

Check out the full list of winners below!

NOTE- Winners are marked: **Winner**

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA **Winner**

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard) **Winner**

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) **Winner**

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA) **Winner**

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) **Winner**

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) **Winner**

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA **Winner**

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast **Winner**

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul **Winner**

Writing With Fire

Animated Feature Film

Encanto **Winner**

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan) **Winner**

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Yanna (Buhtan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Cinematography

Dune **Winner**

Nightmare Alley

The Power of The Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune **Winner**

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kacchu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye **Winner**

On My Mind

Please Hold

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper **Winner**

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball **Winner**

Three Songs of Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Music (Original Score)

Don't Look Up

Dune **Winner**

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Music (Original Song)

"Be Alive" - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

"Dos Oruguitas" - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

"Down to Joy" - Van Morrison (Belfast)

"No Time to Die" - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell (No Time to Die) **Winner**

"Somehow You Do" - Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Production Design

Dune **Winner**

Nightmare Alley

Power

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella **Winner**

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye **Winner**

House of Gucci

Sound

Belfast

Dune **Winner**

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune **Winner**

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home