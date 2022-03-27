VIDEO: Watch the Cast of ENCANTO Perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' at the Oscars

The cast of Encanto took to the stage at the Oscars to perform the film's viral hit single, "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

The performance featured Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, and Carolina Gaitan, plus special appearances by Luis Fonsi, Becky G, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The track, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, currently sits at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, after reigning at #1 for five weeks. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is the only song from a Disney animated or live-action film to top the Hot 100 for multiple weeks.

"Encanto" is directed by Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled") and Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez") and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in THE FAMILY with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope. THE VOICE cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitán.

Watch the performance here: