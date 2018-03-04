The 90th Annual Academy Awards Winners - Complete List!

It's Hollywood's biggest night! Who will go home with Oscar gold tonight? It's anyone's guess!

The 90th OSCARS are tonight, Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

The OSCARS also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Late-night talk show favorite Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the telecast.

Stay in the loop on who is taking home OSCARS gold with our full list of winners below - now complete!

Winners will be marked: **Winner**

Best Picture:

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water" **Winner**

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Lead Actor:

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" **Winner**

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Lead Actress:

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" **Winner**

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" **Winner**

Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" **Winner**

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Director:

"Dunkirk," Christopher Nolan

"Get Out," Jordan Peele

"Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig

"Phantom Thread," Paul Thomas Anderson

"The Shape of Water," Guillermo Del Toro **Winner**

Animated Feature:

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco" **Winner**

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

Animated Short:

"Dear Basketball," Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant **Winner**

"Garden Party," Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon

"Lou," Dave Mullins, Dana Murray

"Negative Space," Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

"Revolting Rhymes," Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer

Adapted Screenplay:

"Call Me by Your Name," James Ivory **Winner**

"The Disaster Artist," Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

"Logan," Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green

"Molly's Game," Aaron Sorkin

"Mudbound," Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Original Screenplay:

"The Big Sick," Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

"Get Out," Jordan Peele **Winner**

"Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig

"The Shape of Water," Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Martin McDonagh

Cinematography:

"Blade Runner 2049," Roger Deakins **Winner**

"Darkest Hour," Bruno Delbonnel

"Dunkirk," Hoyte van Hoytema

"Mudbound," Rachel Morrison

"The Shape of Water," Dan Laustsen

Best Documentary Feature:

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus" **Winner**

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

Best Documentary Short Subject:

"Edith+Eddie"

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405" **Winner**

"Heroin(e)"

"Knife Skills"

"Traffic Stop"

Best Live Action Short Film:

"DeKalb Elementary," Reed Van Dyk

"The Eleven O'Clock," Derin Seale, Josh Lawson

"My Nephew Emmett," Kevin Wilson, Jr.

"The Silent Child," Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton **Winner**

"Watu Wote/All of Us," Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen

Best Foreign Language Film:

"A Fantastic Woman" (Chile) **Winner**

"The Insult" (Lebanon)

"Loveless" (Russia)

"On Body and Soul (Hungary)

"The Square" (Sweden)

Film Editing:

"Baby Driver," Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

"Dunkirk," Lee Smith **Winner**

"I, Tonya," Tatiana S. Riegel

"The Shape of Water," Sidney Wolinsky

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Jon Gregory

Sound Editing:

"Baby Driver," Julian Slater

"Blade Runner 2049," Mark Mangini, Theo Green

"Dunkirk," Alex Gibson, Richard King **Winner**

"The Shape of Water," Nathan Robitaille

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

Sound Mixing:

"Baby Driver," Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

"Blade Runner 2049," Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

"Dunkirk," Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo **Winner**

"The Shape of Water," Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

Production Design:

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Blade Runner 2049″

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water" **Winner**

Original Score:

"Dunkirk," Hans Zimmer

"Phantom Thread," Jonny Greenwood

"The Shape of Water," Alexandre Desplat **Winner**

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," John Williams

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Carter Burwell

Original Song:

"Mighty River" from "Mudbound," Mary J. Blige

"Mystery of Love" from "Call Me by Your Name," Sufjan Stevens

"Remember Me" from "Coco," Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez **Winner**

"Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall," Diane Warren, Common

"This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman," Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Makeup and Hair:

"Darkest Hour" **Winner**

"Victoria and Abdul"

"Wonder"

Costume Design:

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Darkest Hour"

"Phantom Thread" **Winner**

"The Shape of Water"

"Victoria and Abdul"

Visual Effects:

"Blade Runner 2049" **Winner**

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

"Kong: Skull Island"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"



