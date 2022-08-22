Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The 2nd Annual Antonyo Awards Will Be Presented in October

Among the nominees are A Strange Loop, Black No More, MJ, and more!

Aug. 22, 2022  
The 2nd Annual Antonyo Awards Will Be Presented in October

Broadway Black will present The 2nd Annual Antonyo Awards, which honors Black theatre artists during the 2021-2022 season. The live, in-person ceremony will be held on Monday, October 10 at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem (253 West 125th Street). Awards in 29 competitive categories and five honorary categories will be presented along with performances and guest appearances. The event will be produced by Broadway Black's Drew Shade, Eric Emauni, Jennifer Friedland, LaChanze, Tituss Burgess, Shoshana Bean, Tina Johnson-Marcel, Rashad T. Bailey, National Black Theatre and Level Forward. Co-Producers include DeRay Mckesson, Ezra Ezzard, Alexander Robertson, Crissle West and Ashley C. Ford.

The inaugural ceremony, presented on Juneteenth, 2020, was livestreamed on YouTube and was heralded by international press including The New York Times, NPR and the BBC. The 2020 Antonyo Awards were the firstaward show to feature non-gendered categories.

"The Antonyo Awards were born to remind ourselves of the joy that Black theatre artists have created in a fractured country," Shade commented. "For almost 10 years Broadway Black has championed Black voices in many different ways and we are thrilled to move from the well-received initial streaming broadcast in our first year to a fully produced awards ceremony at the legendary Apollo Theater, the centerpiece of live performance in Harlem."

Nominations for the 2022 Awards were announced on Monday, June 20, 2022 (Juneteenth Observed).

The nominating committee consisted of theatre professionals Alaina Newell, Ayanna Prescod, Brittani Samuel, Juan Michael Porter II, Eric Emauni, Drew Shade, Judith Lovell and Cody Renard Richard.

Nominations for the 2021-2022 Antonyo Awards:

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY (OFF-BROADWAY)

Abena, Merry Wives
Stephanie Berry, On Sugarland
Billy Eugene Jones, On Sugarland
Andrea Patterson, Confederates
Andrea Patterson, Cullud Wattah
Alicia Pilgrim, Cullud Wattah
Britton Smith, To My Girls

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY (BROADWAY)

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Brandon J. Dirden, Skeleton Crew
Luke James, Thoughts of a Colored Man
Tendayi Kuumba, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Kara Young, Clyde's

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL (OFF-BROADWAY)

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Adrianne Danrich, Intimate Apparel
Alysha Deslorieux, The Visitor
Tamika Lawrence, Black No More
Ephraim Sykes, Black No More
Lillias White, Black No More

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL (BROADWAY)

Charity Angel Dawson, Mrs. Doubtfire
Sidney Dupont, Paradise Square
Ayana George, MJ: The Musical
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
James Jackson Jr., A Strange Loop
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Tavon Olds-Sample, MJ: The Musical

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Bill T. Jones, Chloe Davis, Gelan Lambert, Paradise Square
Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop
Darrell Grand Moultrie, Space Dogs
Adesola Osakalumi, Skeleton Crew
Ellenore Scott & Ayodele Casel, Funny Girl
Ellenore Scott & Jeffrey Alkins, Mr. Saturday Night

BEST DIRECTION (OFF-BROADWAY)

Saheem Ali, Merry Wives
Saheem Ali, Nollywood Dreams
Stori Ayers, Confederates
Candis C. Jones, Cullud Wattah
Awoye Timpo, Wedding Band
Whitney White, On Sugarland

BEST DIRECTION (BROADWAY)

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Steve H. Broadnax III, Thoughts of a Colored Man
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Zhailon Levingston, Chicken & Biscuits
Charles Randolph-Wright, Trouble in Mind
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Skeleton Crew

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Stacey Derosier, Wedding Band
Alan C. Edwards, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

BEST SCENIC DESIGN

Chris Cumberbatch, Gong Lum's Legacy
Lawrence E. Moten III, Chicken & Biscuits

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Rena Anakwe, Wedding Band
Justin Ellington, Clyde's
Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Jimmy Keys, Confederates
Twi McCallum, Little Girl Blue
Mikaal Sulaiman, On Sugarland

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (OFF-BROADWAY)

Dede M. Ayite, Merry Wives
Dede M. Ayite, Nollywood Dreams
Ari Fulton, Confederates
Kara Harmon, Cullud Wattah
Toni-Leslie James, Suffs
Qween Jean, On Sugarland

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (BROADWAY)

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
Sarafina Bush, Pass Over
Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
Emilio Sosa, Skeleton Crew
Paul Tazewell, MJ: The Musical

BEST WIG/HAIR DESIGN (BROADWAY)

Cookie Jordan, Clyde's
Cookie Jordan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Nikiya Mathis, Nollywood Dreams
Nikiya Mathis, Confederates
Earon Chew Nealey, Cullud Wattah
Earon Chew Nealey, On Sugarland

BEST DIGITAL THEATER PRODUCTION

After Midnight, Signature Theatre Streaming On Demand
The Last 5 Years, Out of the Box Theatrics and Holmdel Theatre Company
Semblance, New York Theatre Workshop

BEST AUDIO THEATER PRODUCTION

Dreamgirls on Clubhouse, Leroy Church
The Lion King on Clubhouse, Noelle Chesnut Whitmore
Mugabe, My Dad & Me, Tonderai Munyevu, Audible Theater
Paradise Blue, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Audible Theater

BEST MUSICAL ENSEMBLE

Black No More
Caroline, Or Change
Intimate Apparel
MJ: The Musical
Paradise Square
A Strange Loop
The Visitor

BEST PLAY ENSEMBLE

Clyde's
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Skeleton Crew
The Skin of Our Teeth
Thoughts of a Colored Man
What To Send Up When It Goes Down
Wedding Band

BEST MUSIC IN A PLAY

Starr Busby, On Sugarland
Justin Ellington, Tambo & Bones
Justin Hicks, Cullud Wattah
Alphonso Horne, Wedding Band
Te'La and Kamauu, & Keenen Scott II, Thoughts of a Colored Man
Jimmy Keys, Skeleton Crew
Bill Sims Jr., Lackawanna Blues

BEST ORCHESTRATION

Joseph Joubert, Caroline, or Change
Daryl Waters, Black No More
Jason Michael Webb, MJ: The Musical

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Masi Asare, Paradise Square
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
James Posner, Daryl Waters, Anthony Tidd, Tariq Trotter, Black No More

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Kwame Kweo-Armah, The Visitor
Lynn Nottage, Intimate Apparel
Lynn Nottage, MJ: The Musical
John Ridley, Black No More

*NOTE: A Strange Loop was ineligible, as it won this category in 2020. Productions are ineligible for nomination if they have previously won the category for the same work.

BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
Laiona Michelle, Little Girl Blue

BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY (OFF-BROADWAY)

Kyle Beltran, Case for the Existence of God
Crystal A. Dickinson, Cullud Wattah
Susan Kelechi Watson, Merry Wives
Kiki Layne, On Sugarland
Kristolyn Lloyd, Confederates
Jacob Ming-Trent, Merry Wives
Daniel J. Watts, The Last of the Love Letters

BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY (BROADWAY)

Uzo Aduba, Clyde's
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
Laurence Fishburne, American Buffalo
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Namir Smallwood, Pass Over

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL (OFF-BROADWAY)

Justin Austin, Intimate Apparel
Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel
Brandon Victor Dixon, Black No More
Britney Nicole Simpson, Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written
Bryonha Marie Parham, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet
Tariq Trotter, Black No More

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL (BROADWAY)

Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Myles Frost, MJ: The Musical
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

BEST REVIVAL

Macbeth
Skeleton Crew
Trouble in Mind
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Merry Wives
The Skin of Our Teeth

**NOTE: for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
was ineligible, as it won this category in 2020. Productions are ineligible for nomination if they have previously won the category.

BEST PLAY

Clyde's by Lynn Nottage
Confederates by Dominique Morisseau
Cullud Wattah by Erika Dickerson-Despenza
Nollywood Dreams by Jocelyn Bioh
On Sugarland by Aleshea Harris
Thoughts of a Colored Man by Keenan Scott II
What To Send Up When It Goes Down by Aleshea Harris

BEST MUSICAL

Black No More
Caroline, or Change
Intimate Apparel
MJ: The Musical
Paradise Square
A Strange Loop

Lorraine Hansberry AWARD

This award is given to a Black female-identified or nonbinary femme playwright/book writer whose contributions to the stage have exemplified the balance of dynamic storytelling and social justice ideologies.

Erika Dickerson-Despenza

Langston Hughes AWARD

This award is given to a Black male-identified or nonbinary masc playwright/book writer whose contributions to the stage have exemplified the balance of dynamic storytelling and social justice ideologies.

Mansa Ra

THE DOORS OF THE THEATRE ARE OPEN AWARD OR THE DR. Barbara Ann Teer AWARD

This award is presented to a theatre company or brick-and-mortar theatre that has demonstrated a fervent commitment to celebrating and uplifting the full breadth of Black people's humanity.

Karamu House in Cleveland, Ohio

THE WELCOME AWARD OR THE Kyle Jean-Baptiste AWARD

This award is presented to newcomers in the New York Black Theatre scene who show great promise to contribute a great deal to our community.

Esco Jouléy for their work in Wolf Play

THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT ANTONYO AWARD

Leslie Uggams

Shows by nominations:

Black No More - 10
On Sugarland - 9
Cullud Wattah - 8
MJ: The Musical - 8
Skeleton Crew - 8
A Strange Loop - 7
Clyde's - 7
Confederates - 7
Paradise Square - 7
Intimate Apparel - 6
Merry Wives - 6
The Skin of Our Teeth - 6
Thoughts of a Colored Man - 5
Wedding Band - 5
Caroline, or Change - 4
for colored girls... - 4
Nollywood Dreams - 4
Trouble in Mind - 4
Chicken & Biscuits - 2
Funny Girl - 2
Lackawanna Blues - 2
Little Girl Blue - 2
Macbeth - 2
Pass Over - 2
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 - 2
The Visitor - 2
What to Send Up When It Goes Down - 2
After Midnight - 1
American Buffalo - 1
Case for the Existence of God - 1
A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet - 1
Dreamgirls on Clubhouse - 1
Gong Lum's Legacy - 1
Kimberly Akimbo - 1
The Last 5 Years - 1
The Last of the Love Letters - 1
The Lion King on Clubhouse - 1
Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written - 1
Mr. Saturday Night - 1
Mrs. Doubtfire - 1
Mugabe, My Dad & Me - 1
Paradise Blue - 1
Semblance - 1
Space Dogs - 1
Suffs - 1
Tambo & Bones - 1
To My Girls - 1

Photo Credit: Carrington Spires



