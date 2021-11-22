The 2022 Drama League Awards Announces Dates & New Location

The Drama League has announced that The 88th Annual Drama League Awards will be presented in person at The Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W 54th St, NYC) on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12:00PM. The historic annual luncheon ceremony and its pre-event industry reception resumes in-person festivities with this 2022 awards event, after presenting the 2020 and 2021 awards in virtual ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've all learned in this time how important being together is. It is the lifeblood of the theater, and the reason so many have made it an irreplaceable part of their lives," said Mr. Stelian-Shanks. "As the oldest theatrical honors in North America, The Drama League Awards in 2022 will celebrate the greatest talent in the world, the revival and return of our industry, while reveling in the joy that comes from being together again, at last!"

Among the many highlights of the 2022 Awards Ceremony will be the historic inclusion of the first competitive awards for Outstanding Direction of a Play and Outstanding Direction of a Musical. "The Drama League's mission is to be America's full-time creative home for directors, offering opportunities to these artists they can't get anywhere else," observed Mr. Stelian-Shanks. "For many years, we've offered the Founders Award in Directing as a lifetime achievement recognition. But in this time, it felt important for us to also recognize the extraordinary directors who are leading productions with vision and excellence. We can't wait to welcome these artists to the party!"

Nominations for the 2021-22 Broadway and Off-Broadway season will be announced on Friday, April 22, 2022. Keeping in the tradition of honoring the outstanding accomplishments of the theatrical community, as they have since 1935, Drama League Awards will be bestowed in the following categories, in addition to the new competitive directing categories:

Distinguished Performance Award

Outstanding Production of a Play

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater

Contribution to the Theater Award

The Gratitude Award

Broadway and Off-Broadway (non-virtual only) productions will need to have been in previews between March 16, 2021 and April 20, 2022 to be eligible for this season's Drama League Awards.

First presented in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are a core service to the theater community of The Drama League, an arts organization that has provided vital support to the field and its artists for over a century. The organization's mission provides the nation's only full-time, lifelong creative home for stage directors and the audiences that enjoy their work across the world. For a complete list of productions and performers that have won Drama League Awards in the event's history, as well as all past honorees, click here.

Drama League members have voting privileges in the competitive award categories. Drama League memberships are open to industry professionals, artists, and audience members. They are tax-deductible and support The Drama League's programs that provide vital career support for directors; members enjoy access to exclusive members-only events, house seats to Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, and more. Members must be in good standing by April 20, 2022 in order to vote on this year's awards. To become a voting member, visit dramaleague.org/membership or call (212) 244-9494, ext. 101.

The Drama League is grateful for support from its generous donors and current Drama League Awards Sponsors. More information on sponsoring the event can be found at dramaleague.org/awards.