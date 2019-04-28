Taylor Mac Talks the Political Message in GARY and Being Considered 'Unique' on Broadway

Taylor Mac is Broadway's next big thing. His unique new play, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, which stars Nathan Lane, is the talk of the town.

"I do have a lot of awards that say 'unique,'" Mac said in a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "And I always think, Is that a caveat? But, I'm very happy for them. I mean, somebody's gotta be unique!"

Lane also commented on what Mac is doing.

"Gary is about taking a risk," Lane said. "This is a risk. Taylor has an agenda. He has a theatrical agenda. And part of the agenda is, I'm not here to make you comfortable. In fact, I may be here to make you feel uncomfortable. And yet we're still gonna have a lot of fun."

Mac revealed that he is also concealed a political message, hidden among the chaos of this new play.

"All of us have to clean up after our particular political system that's falling apart right now," he said. "And eventually we are going to have to pick up the pieces rather than just continue to fight each other. We're gonna have to pick up the pieces. So, what is that gonna look like, and who's gonna have to do it? And how are we going to do it, is the bigger question."

Starring three-time Tony Award winnerNathan Lane, Tony Award nominee Nielsen, and Tony Award winner White, Gary is directed by five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe. Featuring original music by Danny Elfman, and movement by Bill Irwin, Gary is set just after the blood-soaked conclusion of William Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus.

In Gary, Taylor Mac's singular world view intersects with Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. In Mac's extraordinary new play, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. And two very lowly servants - Lane and Nielsen- are charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400 - but it feels like the end of the world.





