Taylor Louderman's Third Annual WRITE OUT LOUD Songwriting Contest Announced

Taylor Louderman (Tony nominee, Mean Girls) and the Write Out Loud team - Ben Rauhala, Hannah Kloepfer, Sarah Glugatch, Josh Collopy- have teamed up for the third annual Write Out Loud songwriting contest, a celebration of new musical theatre writers.

The contest will begin accepting entries on January 15th. Writers can submit original songs via writeoutloudcontest.com through March 1st. A team of adjudicators will review submissions this spring, three songs will be selected to be recorded by a Broadway alum, and the tracks will be distributed on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Winners will also have their song showcased at an NYC concert along with songs from 10 finalists, when it is safe to do so.

Of the contest, Louderman said, "my career success and educational efforts have given me a lens into the world of young artists. I wanted to find ways to use my platform to inspire & empower others."

Past winners include India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Alexander Sage Oyen, Mackenzie Szabo.

Watch Louderman herself perform the viral sensation 'Little Miss Perfect,' by 2019 winner Joriah Kwamé below!

"Though (and because) the past year has presented challenges for the entire theater community, we want to continue shining light on exciting new work and connecting artists across the globe," co-producer Kloepfer shared.

Follow @writeoutloudcontest on IG and subscribe to Write Out Loud on Youtube for contest updates and upcoming releases from our 2020 winners!

Watch the 2019 winning songs/videos here, made possible by Kurt Deutsch (President of Ghostlight Records), and performers/video designers Matt Rodin and Nikhil Saboo. Performances by Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), and DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls).