Photos: New Musical TITANIQUE Sets Sail on Opening Night!
When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique.
TITANIQUE, the irresistibly funny and irreverent new musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, celebrated its opening night last night at The Asylum Theatre (307 W 26th St.). Go inside the celebration below!
Co-written by Tye Blue (Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour; "RuPaul's Drag Race" Assoc. Producer), Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special"), and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, "Charmed"), and directed by Blue, Titanique will run through September 25, 2022.
Leading the cast are the show's co-authors Mindelle as Céline Dion and Rousouli as Jack; alongside Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch (Footloose, Wicked) as Molly Brown, Ryan Duncan (Getting' the Band Back Together, Shrek) as Ruth, Alex Ellis (Catch Me If You Can, Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Rose, John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen) as Cal, and Jaye Alexander as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond and Dimitri Moise round out the ensemble.
When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Dimitri Moise, Courtney Bassett, Jaye Alexander, John Riddle, Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, Ryan Duncan, Kathy Deitch, Frankie Grande, Alex Ellis and Donnie Hammond
Eva Price, Constantine Rousouli and John Riddle
Alex Ellis, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli
Alex Ellis, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli and Frankie Grande
Alex Ellis, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli and Frankie Grande
Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, Eva Price and Tye Blue
Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, Eva Price and Tye Blue
Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle and Tye Blue
Joan Grande and Frankie Grande
Dimitri Moise, Courtney Bassett, Jaye Alexander, John Riddle, Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, Ryan Duncan, Kathy Deitch, Frankie Grande, Alex Ellis and Donnie Hammond
Back Row L to R: Nicholas Connell, Dimitri Moise, Courtney Bassett, Jaye Alexander, John Riddle, Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, Ryan Duncan, Kathy Deitch, Alex Ellis, Donnie Hammond, Clarissa Marie Ligon and Eva Price Front Row L to R: Hannah Frye-Ginsberg, Frankie Grande, Becca Guskin and Tye Blue
Becca Guskin, Clarissa Marie Ligon and Hannah Frye-Ginsberg
Tye Blue, Nicholas Connell, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli
Don Smith, Amy Tzao, Tye Blue, Derek Smith and Teryl P. Glavchoski
Charlie Ward and Max von Essen
Frankie Grande and Joan Grande
Hale Leon and Appa Grande
Courtney Bassett, Dimitri Moise and Donnie Hammond
Constantine Rousouli, John Riddle and Frankie Grande
Constantine Rousouli and John Riddle
Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle and John Riddle
Frankie Grande, Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, John Riddle and Alex Ellis
Eva Price and Carl Flannigan
Alaska Thunderfuck 5000
Nick Laughlin and Alaska Thunderfuck 5000
