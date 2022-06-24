Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: New Musical TITANIQUE Sets Sail on Opening Night!

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique.

Jun. 24, 2022  

TITANIQUE, the irresistibly funny and irreverent new musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, celebrated its opening night last night at The Asylum Theatre (307 W 26th St.). Go inside the celebration below!

Co-written by Tye Blue (Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour; "RuPaul's Drag Race" Assoc. Producer), Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special"), and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, "Charmed"), and directed by Blue, Titanique will run through September 25, 2022.

Leading the cast are the show's co-authors Mindelle as Céline Dion and Rousouli as Jack; alongside Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch (Footloose, Wicked) as Molly Brown, Ryan Duncan (Getting' the Band Back Together, Shrek) as Ruth, Alex Ellis (Catch Me If You Can, Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Rose, John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen) as Cal, and Jaye Alexander as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond and Dimitri Moise round out the ensemble.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

