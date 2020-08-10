THEATRE FOR ONE Presents a Virtual Residency Featuring Plays by BIPOC Women

Performances will begin on Thursday, August 20 from 6 – 7:30 PM ET.

Theatre for One will launch its first ever virtual experience this month with Theatre for One: Here We Are, a commission by Arts Brookfield with additional support from Thomas M. Neff.

Performances will begin on Thursday, August 20 from 6 - 7:30 PM ET through Brookfield Place's #BFPLatHome initiative and will be held each subsequent Thursday through September 24. Registration will be free and open to the public starting Monday, August 17 at 10 AM ET. For more information and to sign up for updates, please visit: www.bfplny.com/theatre.

Theatre for One has answered the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic with a new performance venue in which the computer is the proscenium and the screen is the fourth wall artists and audiences are reaching through. Theatre for One: Here We Are is rooted in the belief that intimacy and human connection is possible at any moment, at any time, and with any person.

A laugh shared with a stranger, a world created by imagination, a soul nourished through storytelling: these are things only theater can accomplish. In eight world-premiere microplays, Theatre for One: Here We Are virtually brings together one actor and one audience member for a shared experience that connects us, anchors us, and boldly proclaims, "Here we are."

Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle and upper-class White women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised.

The eight writers who are contributing new works to Here We Are include Horton Foote Prize winner Jaclyn Backhaus, Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Lydia R. Diamond; two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Stacey Rose, who had two plays included in the prestigious 2019 Kilroy List; Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter; American Indian Movie Award winner DeLanna Studi; Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor; and Obie Award winner Carmelita Tropicana.

The directors for Theatre for One: Here We Are include two-time Drama League finalist Tiffany Nichole Greene; Lilly Award winner Candis C. Jones; Lilla Jewel Award winner Rebecca Martinez; Taylor Reynolds an artistic leader of the 2019 Obie Award-winning The Movement Theatre Company; and recently named Co-Artistic Director of the Working Theater Tamilla Woodard.

Christine Jones and Jenny Koons, the Co-Artistic Directors of Theatre for One: Here We Are, said, "American theater is facing both a historic crisis and a historic opportunity: the COVID-19 crisis and the opportunity to fundamentally address white supremacy in our culture. A spectrum of responses is essential to create lasting change in the fight against systemic racism. The Black Lives Matter and We See You WAT movements, and all of the theater artists fighting racism in our community, inspire us. Here We Are is our vision of American theater: one where a vibrant chorus of the most innovative and eloquent artists are centered to share their voices. Theatre for One is made by many. We are committed to creating intimate exchanges in equitable digital and physical spaces."

"We couldn't be happier to be collaborating with Theatre for One once again," said Elysa Marden, Vice President, Arts Brookfield for Brookfield Properties. "Arts Brookfield is committed to providing the public with the very best in free arts programming, and Here We Are highlights how theater can adapt through a pandemic to continue to connect with its audience in an immersive and meaningful way safely."

The creative team for the production includes: Christine Jones (creator and artistic director), Jenny Koons (co-artistic director for Here We Are), OpenEndedGroup's Marc Downie and Paul Kaiser (platform programing and design), Hahnji Jang (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Bryan Hunt (production supervision), and Cherie B. Tay (stage management). Theatre for One is produced by Octopus Theatricals (Mara Isaacs, Executive/Creative Producer).

Casting for Theater For One: Here We Are will be announced shortly.

