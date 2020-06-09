THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Continues to Run in Seoul With Safety Measures in Place

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Seoul run of The Phantom of the Opera is continuing to run amidst the health crisis.

On March 31, a Canadian ensemble cast member was confirmed with the virus infection, and two days later an American actor in the production also tested positive. The rest of the cast was reported to have gone into self-quarantine, though they all tested negative for the virus.

Last month, a video was released detailing the safety measures that are being taken at the theatre, to ensure the safety of the cast, crew, and audiences, which can be viewed here.

Claire Lyon, who plays Christine Daae in the production, told the Sydney Morning Herald that, "Everyone backstage is wearing masks unless you're obviously in costume and about to go on stage. There's hand sanitizer everywhere. Everything is a well-oiled machine. It has just functioned so efficiently."

Last month, the production extended through August 8, having originally been set to close on June 27.

According to the Korea Herald, all theaters require temperature checks for all patrons, and they must also fill out a questionnaire regarding any symptoms or visits where COVID-19 is in abundance. Audience members must also wear masks, and hand sanitizer is placed throughout.

No positive COVID-19 tests have been recorded among theater audiences yet.

The production is doing so well handling its precautions, that Oliver Dowden, British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, asked for advice on safety measures during a video conference with Korea's Culture Minister Park Yang-woo last week.

Read more on Korea Herald.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You