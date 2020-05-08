VIDEO: Seoul Run of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Details Safety Measures Being Taken in the Theatre

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Seoul run of The Phantom of the Opera, which was suspended after its cast members were confirmed with COVID-19, resumed performances on April 23.

On March 31, a Canadian ensemble cast member was confirmed with the virus infection, and two days later an American actor in the production also tested positive. The rest of the cast was reported to have gone into self-quarantine, though they all tested negative for the virus.

A new video has been released, detailing the safety measures that are being taken at the theatre, to ensure the safety of the cast, crew, and audiences. Crew members talk about disinfecting costumes and props, cleaning wigs, and more.

Watch the video below!





