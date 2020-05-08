VIDEO: Seoul Run of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Details Safety Measures Being Taken in the Theatre
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Seoul run of The Phantom of the Opera, which was suspended after its cast members were confirmed with COVID-19, resumed performances on April 23.
On March 31, a Canadian ensemble cast member was confirmed with the virus infection, and two days later an American actor in the production also tested positive. The rest of the cast was reported to have gone into self-quarantine, though they all tested negative for the virus.
A new video has been released, detailing the safety measures that are being taken at the theatre, to ensure the safety of the cast, crew, and audiences. Crew members talk about disinfecting costumes and props, cleaning wigs, and more.
Watch the video below!
a-?i??A peek into what happens inside our auditorium and back stage every day! It's a lot of extra work for our wonderful crew but has been instrumental in getting us back up and running! We cannot thank you enough ??a-?i?? #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #phantomphans #phans #phantomphansofinstsgram #musicaltheatre #theatre #korea #phantominkorea #phantomkorea #musictheatre #seoulkorea #potoworldtour #potoworldwide #phantom #phantomkr #phantominkr
A post shared by Claire Lyon (@claire_lyon) on May 6, 2020 at 4:29am PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)
Shetler Studios & Theatres Will Close its Doors Permanently
Shetler Studios & Theatres, the complex that has supplied rehearsal and performance spaces for theatre and dance for over 30 years, has announced it i... (read more)
NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Looks to September for City to Become 'As Normal As We Can Be'
While non-essential events in New York City have already been canceled through June, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio is looking towards the future. When migh... (read more)
Daniel Radcliffe Reads First Chapter of HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE
Daniel Radcliffe has read the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as part of Harry Potter At Home! J.K Rowling recently launched... (read more)