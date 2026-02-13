THE MUPPET SHOW Special Brings in 7.58 Million Viewers in First 8 Days

The Muppet Show returned with a bang earlier this month, raking in views across Disney+ and ABC. According to Variety, the special episode, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, saw 7.58 million viewers in the eight days since its February 4 debut. Watch Kermit himself react to the good news in an Instagram video.

The new episode of The Muppet Show coincided with the 50th anniversary of the original series, also serving as a backdoor pilot for a potential full series reboot of the show. The high viewing numbers and largely positive reviews certainly increase the chance of more Muppet Show episodes in the future.

Many Muppet fans took to social media to praise the special, including Broadway alum Lesli Margherita (Gypsy, Matilda) who appeared in the show's audience along with fellow Broadway star Max Clayton. "Loving The Muppets as much as we do made you both the exact right people to bring this back when it's needed the most," she said to Timbers and choreographer Christopher Gattelli.

The episode features Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the Muppet gang, who are all back for the brand-new special event. The group once again takes the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with special guest Sabrina Carpenter. Maya Rudolph also appears as a guest star alongside Carpenter and executive producer Seth Rogen.

From 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures, the special event was directed by Timbers, who also serves as executive producer, and written by Albertina Rizzo. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee are executive producers for Point Grey Pictures; David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter and Michael Steinbach are executive producers for The Muppets Studio; Sabrina Carpenter, Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson also serve as executive producers.

Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel performed the majority of the Muppet characters in this production, supported by a talented team of additional performers. Dave Goelz, who has performed with The Muppets for over 50 years, was one of the performers on the original The Muppet Show and originated the characters Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, among many others.

The original series, The Muppet Show, created by Jim Henson, ran from 1976 through 1981 and aired in over 100 countries, featuring notable guest stars, including Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Debbie Harry, Gladys Knight, Liza Minnelli, Paul Simon and many others. During its run, the series earned Emmy, GRAMMY, Peabody, BAFTA and numerous other awards.

Check out our guide to the best of Broadway during the original run here. All five seasons of The Muppet Show are currently available to stream on Disney+.

Watch the trailer:

Photo Credit: Disney/Mitch Haaseth