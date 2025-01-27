THE LOST BOYS Musical Will Arrive on Broadway in Spring 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld has just learned that THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL will arrive on Broadway Spring 2026 at the legendary Palace Theatre.

The new musical will feature direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Maybe Happy Ending), book by David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” writer/EP) & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), music supervision by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp (Tina, The Tina Turner Musical), and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant (Parade) & Christopher Cree Grant (Parade).

THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey (Maybe Happy Ending), costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty (Wicked), with casting by The Telsey Office Craig Burns, CSA and Kristian Charbonier, CSA, and General Management by Bespoke Theatricals. Devin Keudell will serve as Executive Producer.

There will be a private invitation-only industry presentation of THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL on March 14, 2025.

“Michael Arden is one of the most dynamic directors working today, and to have him reimagine an iconic film like THE LOST BOYS is thrilling, especially when we consider how it will come to life at the legendary Palace Theatre.” said James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Patrick Wilson. “David Hornsby and Chris Hoch have done a remarkable job of honoring this classic film and its beloved characters, creating something new and unique for the stage that will excite the die-hard fans of the movie as well as those being introduced to this timeless story for the first time.”

The Rescues are known for their breathtaking harmonies and unforgettable songs. They released their major label debut "Let Loose The Horses" on Universal Republic in 2010 to critical acclaim and have soundtracked memorable moments in every corner of music, film and television.

James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Patrick Wilson said, “From the outset, we imagined a production with soaring melodies, creative storytelling, haunting themes, and an original score that had to be as impactful as the legendary soundtrack of the film. A tall order - but we found all those things, and more, with The Rescues. And while they’ve created an epic new score full of original songs, we’re thrilled that they’ve also been able to breathe new life into a few of their existing melodies, reworking them for The Lost Boys in ways that devoted fans of the band are sure to appreciate."

Based on the 1987 classic Warner Bros. film, with a story by James Jeremias and Janice Roberta Fischer, THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL will be produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Mark Kaufman and Lauren Shuler Donner are serving as Creative Consultants for the project.

The 1987 American supernatural horror-comedy, directed by Joel Schumacher and produced by Richard Donner, follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires. The film won the award for Best Horror Film by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films; spawned a franchise that included two sequels and two comic book series.

A teenage vampire movie that was tawdry, pulpy and sexually charged, THE LOST BOYS was a critical and commercial success and has since achieved cult classic status by transcending the genre with its unique blend of horror and comedy. The film defined a new era within pop culture by shifting the depiction of vampires for a younger generation. THE LOST BOYS was the last word in the 1980’s as a teen vamp angst coming-of-age story: physical transformation, sexual awakening, and experimentation. The film appeals to multiple generations and helped pave the way for subsequent film and television projects like “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “True Blood” and “Twilight.”​