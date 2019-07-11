THE LITTLE MERMAID, GYPSY and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's July Stage-to-Screen Report
This past month was filled with exciting stage-to-screen news! In casting news, The Little Mermaid cast Halle Bailey as Ariel in the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid film and Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of The Prom on Netflix has cast Meryl Streep and James Corden in lead roles. Amy Sherman-Palladino announced she is writing the script, as well as directing, the Gypsy film remake and Kinky Boots is heading to Broadway HD!
From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.
BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.
THE LION KING
Release: 7/19/2019
CATS
Release: 12/20/2019
WICKED
Release: 12/20/2019
IN THE HEIGHTS
Release: 6/26/2020
WEST SIDE STORY
Release: 12/18/2020
BE MORE CHILL
Release: TBA
BARE: A Pop OPERA
Release: TBA
BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL
Release: TBA
COME FROM AWAY
Release: TBA
GUYS AND DOLLS
Release: TBA
GYPSY
Release: TBA
HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Release: TBA
THE FATHER
Release: TBA
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Release: TBA
THE LITTLE MERMAID
Release: TBA
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Release: TBA
OLIVER
Release: TBA
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
Release: TBA
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
Release: TBA
OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
Release: TBA
SPAMALOT
Release: TBA
SUNSET BOULEVARD
Release: TBA
SISTER ACT 3
Release: TBA
THE SHAGGS
Release: TBA
SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Theatrical adaptations coming to television.
AMERICAN IDIOT | HBO
Premiere: TBA
A Few Good MEN Live! | NBC
Premiere: TBA
STAGE TO SCREEN
Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment. In cinema screening schedules vary, check local listings for dates near you.
HAMLET | NT Live
Screening Dates: 07/08/2019
SMALL ISLAND | NT Live
Screening Dates: 06/27/2019
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY | NT Live
Screening Dates: 07/25/2019
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS | NT Live
Screening Dates: 09/26/2019
FRANKENSTEIN | NT Live
Screening Dates: 10/22/2019
STREAMING
The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.
Blue/Orange | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/9/2019
Hedwig and the Angry Inch | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/1/2019
Kinky Boots | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/15/2019
TICK, TICK... BOOM! | Netflix
Release: TBA
The Picture of Dorian Grey | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/23/2019
HARVEY | Netflix
Release: TBA
THE BOYS IN THE BAND | Netflix
Release: TBA
THE PROM | Netflix
Release: TBA
