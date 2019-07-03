Breaking News: Halle Bailey to Play Ariel in LITTLE MERMAID Live-Action Remake

Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Disney has found the star that they want to make part of their world as Halle Bailey has apparently been tapped to play Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of beloved animated film THE LITTLE MERMAID.

This news comes on the heels of reports suggesting that Academy Award-nominee Melissa McCarthy will play the seawitch Ursula, and that Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are set to co-star as Flounder and Scuttle . Singer Lizzo also has very publicly (and apparently unsuccessfully) thrown her hat into the ring to play Ursula.

Along with her sister, Bailey is one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. Bailey's only other acting credit of note is as a supporting player on Freeform's BLACK-ISH spinoff, GROWN-ISH. Freeform, formerly known as ABC Family, is a part of the Disney media empire.

The Chloe x Halle Twitter account celebrated the announcement with a black version of Ariel's iconic pose.

dream come true... ??‍??? pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO - chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

The casting was further confirmed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will be joining original composer Alan Menken to write new songs for the film.

The remake of the classic Disney animated film will reportedly begin production early next year, and will be helmed by stage and screen director Rob Marshall. It will feature the original film score by composer Alan Menken, as well as new tunes co-written by Miranda. David Magee will pen the script for the film.

Photo credit: Disney





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You