THE LIGHTNING THIEF To Release Vocal Selection Songbook On October 5

After a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, three Drama Desk Award nominations, and a National Tour announcement of January 2019, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will offer fans the opportunity to play along with their favorite songs from Camp Half-Blood in the upcoming vocal selection book to be released from Hal Leonard, the world's largest publisher of music performance and instructional materials.

This long-awaited songbook features a dozen vocal selections from the musical adapted from the 2005 fantasy-adventure novel of the same name by Rick Riordan and showcases music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs). The Original Cast Recording was released in July of 2017 after marking the highest pre-sales of any album by Broadway Records. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical also features a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill).

Songbook selections include: "Bring on the Monsters," "D.O.A.," "Drive," "Good Kid," "Killer Quest!," "Lost!," "My Grand Plan," "Prologue/The Day I Got Expelled," "Put You in Your Place," "Son of Poseidon," "Strong," and "The Tree on the Hill." The physical songbook is available to pre-order now from Amazon, Hal Leonard, and Music Dispatch. Local music retailers vary.

The upcoming National Tour is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency. It is produced by Theatreworks USA, Martian Entertainment, Greg Schaffert Productions, and Lang Entertainment Group, in partnership with The Road Company. For more information, visit LightningThiefMusical.com.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is "worthy of the gods!" (Time Out New York). The Greek gods are real, and they're ruining Percy Jackson's life. As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and he is on an epic quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt and prevent a war between the gods. Normal is a myth when you're a demigod. The National Tour begins January 2019.

