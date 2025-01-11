THE GREAT GATSBY's Dan Rosales Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great Gatsby's Dan Rosales is taking over our Instagram today!

Follow along here as Rosales takes our Instagram followers behind-the-scenes of the hit Broadway musical.

About Dan Rosales

Rosales makes his Broadway debut in The Great Gatsby! Off-Broadway: Stage 42, New World Stages, Lucille Lortel, City Center. Selected Regional: Kennedy Center, Old Globe, Goodspeed, Paper Mill. TV: “Evil,” “The Good Fight” (CBS), “Trevor” (Disney+). Boston Conservatory Alum. Love & thanks to Patrick, Ollie, family, BRS/Gage & this team!

About The Great Gatsby

The new musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. The Broadway musical features a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.

Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.