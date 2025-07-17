THE GILDED AGE Sets New Ratings Record with 3.8 Million Viewers for Episode 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fans are more than eager for all the twists and turns currently taking place in this season of The Gilded Age. For the fourth episode of Season 3 this past Sunday, viewers tuned in in droves to witness Gladys' much-anticipated (and controversial) wedding to the Duke of Buckingham.

According to TheWrap, 3.8 million viewers have watched the new episode in its first three days, which marks a record-high viewership across the show's three seasons. BroadwayWorld previously reported that the Season 3 premiere brought in 2.7 million viewers across platforms, up 27% from season two's 2.1 million and 30% from season one's 2 million.

HBO has revealed that overall viewership for this season is up 20% from Season 2, which debuted in 2023. Episode 4's impact on social media is also significantly higher, with 230% more social conversations happening than for the previous episode. Other notable events in the episode included Jack selling his clock patent and Chef Borden proposing marriage to Mrs. Bruce.

Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive conversation about the episode with actor Douglas Sills, who plays Borden in the series.

In Season 3 of The Gilded Age, the stakes continue to grow as Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear. New episodes air on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max

The Season 3 cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad. Take a look here to learn about all of the Broadway stars this season.

The Gilded Age is created, written, and executive produced by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey). Other credits include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, Sonja Warfield, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield as executive producers.

Photo credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO