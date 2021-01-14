THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago Pushed to 2022

Miranda Priestly stans will have to wait a bit longer to catch her on stage. Broadway In Chicago just announced today that the upcoming pre-Broadway World Premiere of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, originally scheduled to run July 13 - August 15, 2021, at the CIBC Theatre, will now run July 19, 2022 - August 21, 2022, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Current ticket holders will be moved into the new performance weeks automatically. Patrons with additional questions can contact their point of purchase. If you are a Broadway In Chicago Subscriber, email Subscriptions@BroadwayInChicago.com. If you purchased your tickets through Broadway In Chicago Group Sales, email GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com

"The safety and health of our patrons, staff and theatrical companies is our top priority. In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus), the schedule for THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA and all future productions will be under review as further guidance and recommendations are provided by the CDC and Chicago Department of Public Health. Please check BroadwayInChicago.com for additional updates."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant, Andy Sachs, will be played by Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day, Head Over Heels).

Strutting an all-star team, The Devil Wears Prada has music by Tony Award-winner Sir Elton John (Billy Elliot, Disney's The Lion King), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night at The Public Theater), a book by Paul Rudnick (In & Out, Jeffrey), music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress), and direction by Tony Award-winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County).

The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures. The musical is produced by Kevin McCollum and Rocket Entertainment and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Andy, an ambitious young writer in New York City, lands a job at a prestigious magazine. Trying to survive under her stylish yet terrifying boss, she finds herself caught between the dreams she thought she wanted, and the cost of what that reality brings. A joyous, funny, and - of course - ultraglamorous story about navigating life's runway to discover where you're meant to be, The Devil Wears Prada is a new musical that gives the hit film a fabulously fresh makeover. Sometimes the best fashion statements are sung.