TARTE With NY Dream Company Presents TIME in PERA -PERA'DA ZAMAN

TARTE has announced the upcoming production Time in Pera. The production is created by Ayse Alagoz, written by Ayse Alagoz, Ezgi Cohen, stage managed by Artemis Zara Gultekin,assistant to the director Nurullah Kalkan, live music by Umut Yasmut and directed by Ayse Eldek Richardson.

The play is a docu-drama.There will be 5 short films in 5 different timelines and after each timeline we will watch a scene from that era in a short play.

"This has been a two year in the making" Ayse Eldek Richardson said. "We are very excited to bring this amazing show to you where you can experience the life in Pera ".

The show will take place upper west side's Triad Theater. It is about 70 minutes with no intermission. Everything will be performed in Turkish.

The cast members include Ayse Alagoz, Deniz Isler, Giray Isler, Erdem Sahin, Hande Oz, Ezgi Cohen, Can Yasar, Feryal Kilisli, Mine Ozyavuz, Betul Yuruk, Batu Gezici, Ekin Sahinonen, Yasemin Fazlilar, Ayse Eldek Richardson, Artemis Zara Gultekin, Guman Gezici, Seren Icacan,Handan Hizmetli, Elif Onural.

Saturday May 18th 2024 @7pm.

For tickets please go to : https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=buy.event&eventID=17E1CC3D-09E5-DADD-0DDF5DA2334C7315

Sunday May 19th 2024@2pm

https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=buy.event&eventID=17E1CD12-DC45-6694-337BFB6AE90381F4