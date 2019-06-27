Summer Nights at the Staten Island Museum is Back

Excitement is in the air as the Staten Island Museum kicks-off the start of Summer Nights. The interactive, educational, and occasionally edible workshops for adults in its fourth year will run every Thursday night from July 11 - August 15, 7pm - 9pm at the Staten Island Museum located at 1000 Richmond Terrace, Building A.

In addition to the scheduled programming, the Museum's galleries will be open late (until 9pm) every Thursday in July and August, beginning July 11.

This year, Summer Nights seeks to foster creativity and spark a love of science and the natural world with eco-friendly jewelry making, Victorian flower pressing, and crafting macramé plant hangers.

Also on tap is fizzy food science with the edible kombucha and kimchi fermenting workshop and homebrewing for beginners with Pour Standards, Richmond County Brew Society where guests will make their own brews and learn about Staten Island's rich beer history.

In addition to becoming jewelry making and beer brewing experts, visitors are encouraged to satisfy their cultural craving as the Museum galleries will also be open late every Thursday night this summer, July 11 - August 30 until 9pm.

Be sure to check out the Museum's latest exhibition, Field Notes: Seed Stories and the Power of Plants Featuring artworks and seed histories from Hudson Valley Seed Company, documentary videos of Staten Island gardeners by Jay Weichun, photograms of local flora by Gale Wisdom, and museum botanical specimens selected by the Greenbelt Native Plant Center. These four projects explore the cultural, artistic, and scientific impact of collecting plant life.

Tickets for Summer Nights are for guests 18 and over and can be purchased at bit.ly/summernights2019.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You