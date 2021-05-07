Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - Marvel Playlists, Oscar Reactions, and More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Student Blog: Musical Theatre Playlists for Marvel Characters: Part 1

Student Blogger: Aingea Venuto

Excerpt: While Phase 4 of the MCU is currently rolling out, the world is watching with excitement - including me. And now that there are around 5 weeks in between The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale and the Loki series premiere, I thought it was high time to make some mini musical theatre playlists based on Marvel characters, containing anywhere from 5-10 songs.

Student Blog: "Socials" for A New World - Dr. Errik Hood's Innovative Approach to a Virtual Production at NYU

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: Dr. Hood is currently the director of a production of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD (music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown) at NYU Steinhardt. All rehearsals and filming will be conducted remotely. He says that the show was a natural choice, "given the beautiful music, and so many of the themes aligning with what we're all feeling these days."

Student Blog: The Black Theater Matters Bill and Why It's Important

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: Recently, the Actors' Equity Association held its first annual convention. During this convention, actors' rights, benefits, and more were discussed. One of the most popular bills introduced during this convention was the Black Theater Matters Bill. I am going to break it down by article and say why I think this bill is so important for the industry.

Student Blog: Theatre Kid Reacts to the 93rd Oscars

Student Blogger: Holden Childress

Excerpt: Last Sunday, after a year that turned the entertainment industry (and the entire world) upside down, Hollywood's biggest night finally happened. The 93rd Academy Awards closed out this awards season in the strangest way, and I have several thoughts. And complaints. You might want to stop reading, so I'll give you a minute to find a better article.