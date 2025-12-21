Student Blog: The Power of Process

Tradition and routine are essential to effective performance, as understanding your process is a crucial step for any individual in the entertainment industry. In a career defined by both unpredictable hours and significant physical and mental demands, maintaining a healthy body and spirit is vital to performing authentically and consistently.

By the time this article is released, I will have completed my performance run as part of the cast of the Star Dance Company Holiday Spectacular. This production is somewhat unique, requiring the performers and technicians to balance their responsibilities as part of the Star Dance Company with their academic obligations to Oklahoma City University. On the surface, this may seem simple, but the reality is less straightforward. Personally, I am enrolled in 18 credit hours worth of courses, work as a production assistant on campus, am the vice president of Students of Arts Management, serve as an intern for Symmetry Physical Therapy, and am deeply involved with the university homecoming committee. Many of my peers and colleagues share similar workloads, illustrating the demand that is placed on these student performers/technicians. I say all of this not to complain, but to effectively portray the numerous obligations balanced while performing during the holiday season. This sentiment is not intended as criticism, but rather to illustrate that as a performer, I place value on my process because it prepares both my mind and body effectively.

As a dancer, my primary focus is ensuring my body is warm, engaged, stretched, and as pain-free as possible. This allows me to perform authentically while ensuring that my blocking and choreography are consistent throughout the run of a production. With Star Dance Company, we often are required to attend class warm-ups led by our deputies or other senior company members. Individually, we are expected to customize this process depending on the needs of our bodies or the specific demands of our show. For instance, when cast in a ballet piece, I spend additional time ensuring that my core is engaged, while in tap pieces, I generally focus on rolling out my shins. Mental preparation is an equally important component to ensuring a dependable performance. I generally try to inwardly walk through my track reviewing specific moments of choreographic detail, blocking, performative expression, or any technically related moment. This is specifically helpful when cast as a line captain or swing position, as I am often focused on many components of a piece rather than my specific track.

Additionally, I have learned that there will be instances when you have to perform with varying degrees of comfort. In voice lessons this semester, we have often discussed the reality of performing while unwell, underprepared, or placed in an unforeseen situation. Regardless of the circumstances, it is expected that you meet performance expectations, as it is your duty as a performer. This has shifted my mindset, emphasizing the necessity of practicing performing when an unexpected situation is encountered. For instance, during my final voice lesson, I had developed a cough likely due to the sudden change in weather in Oklahoma City. Instead of cancelling my lesson, I chose to modify sections of my repertoire as needed and leaned into the performative aspects of these songs. Through this, I gained feedback on new acting choices, which further contributed to the authenticity of my performance.

Balancing my academic, performance, and professional obligations has reinforced the need to value and refine my personal process, as it allows me to meet my onstage demands while growing as a resilient and adaptable performer. Looking ahead to next year, I am excited to take on new challenges with dedication, knowing that each experience will continue to strengthen my craft and passion within the entertainment industry.