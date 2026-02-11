Video: Erika Henningsen and Ramin Karimloo and More In Rehearsal for JANE EYRE for Manhattan Concert Productions

BroadwayWorld stopped by rehearsal for Manhattan Concert Productions upcoming Broadway Series presentation of JANE EYRE. Watch the videos below offering a first look at Broadway stars Erika Henningsen and Ramin Karimloo and more.

The one-night-only concert event will bring Paul Gordon and John Caird’s musical adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s novel to the stage with the New York City Chamber Orchestra and a 400-voice chorus.

Henningsen will star as Jane Eyre opposite Karimloo as Edward Fairfax Rochester. The cast will also include Natalie Allen, Clara Bishop, Caroline Bowman, Runako Campbell, Robert Curtis, David Michael Garry, Jada German, Marc Kudisch, Ada Manie, Austin Scott, Emily Skinner, Elizabeth Stanley, Christianne Tisdale, and Brittany Nicole Williams. Casting is subject to change.

Directed by Tony Yazbeck, with music direction by Brad Haak, the concert staging places emphasis on the score’s orchestration and vocal writing while presenting the sweeping narrative in symphonic form. The newly released videos highlight moments from rehearsal as the principals, orchestra, and chorus prepare the story of resilience, passion, and self-discovery for performance.

Watch the rehearsal videos below for a preview of JANE EYRE in concert.