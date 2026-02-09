Student Blog: How I'm Facing the February Frights

You’ve probably heard of the Sunday scaries, but what about the February frights? As a college student, February marks the real start to the semester. Winter break is a thing of the past, I have settled into my new schedule, and midterms are creeping in. All the while, my brain is still stuck in December, and suddenly the shortest month of the year is half gone.

That is not the end, though. Soon enough you’re spiraling and realizing that you only get a few short years to make the most of your college experience before you are tossed into the beast of what everyone has warned us about: the “real world.” So how do I keep my head on straight? The truth is that I don’t, but I do try my best to stay upright. Sometimes all you can do is repeat these lyrics and channel your main character energy.

1. "There's a million things I haven't done, but just you wait"

This iconic line from Hamilton is my motto in times like these. College offers endless opportunities to explore different sides of yourself, and your best choice is to try as many as you can. The freedom can be overwhelming, but I am a firm believer that everything is worth a try. If a path doesn’t seem to be working out, there are a million other things you haven’t done. That lesson is one I’ve gotten familiar with throughout the past year. Realizing that everything I want to do has to fit into one lifetime is stressful, but the good thing is I don’t have to pick just one!

2. "And I might be a dreamer, but it’s gotten me this far. And that is far enough for me"

The perfect line to cure my unwavering imposter syndrome. In a learning environment as big as college, feeling a little bit of imposter syndrome is inevitable. That is unless you somehow still have your ego from 10 years ago. Amelie reminds me that it’s okay to dream. A little dreaming never hurts anybody. You have to put in some effort, but dreaming allows you to take the risk. When you take the risk, you might just get the reward. And when you get the reward, it’s okay to celebrate.

3. "It’s a scary kind of feeling, but it’s so exhilarating how it roars"

Cady Heron. The epitome of a new girl. Even though she is moving to a different continent, she embraces the nerves. As the semester ramps up, nerves rise, and it is my job to turn those fears into action. It is a privilege to be new at something and to try things for the first time. Cady Heron sets an attitude that I aspire to have. She goes into life with this sort of childlike excitement no matter how daunting it may be. When the nerves rise, you can either let them hold you back or you can be like Cady and enjoy that you are trying something new.

4. "And it just so happens that we just might win. So whatever happens, let’s begin!"

What’s more motivating than listening to a woman sing about breaking down barriers and fighting for fair working conditions for young boys and men? I can’t think of much. You never know until you try, so why not try? If you’re anything like me, you have a million ideas in your head but can’t seem to commit to a single one. It’s sort of like your mind is overwhelmed into paralysis. Katherine, though, takes that first step. She sees an issue and takes initiative to make a change. And she does so with grace and confidence. You can either avoid the challenges or you can face them head on.

5. "Dancing through life, mindless and careless"

And even when you can’t control what is going on in your life, just dance it out. Let yourself run free and see where the wind takes you. We’re not meant to know everything, so it’s okay to be a little lost. I for one, am a chronic overthinkiner. I’ll lay awake at night thinking about an awkward, two second encounter I had that morning. Other times, I stress out about not knowing what assignments are coming up in a class or what my plans are for the next day. I have learned to accept that ignorance can sometimes be bliss. Eventually, you will find your way and wish you spent more time dancing through life.

As hard as the February Frights hit, don’t let them hold you back from achieving your goals for the year. Although it may seem like time is running out, we’re only in the second month of the year. There is still plenty of time to change what you’re doing for the better! And to my fellow students, have fun and good luck this semester!