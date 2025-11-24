Student Blog: Dancing Through Decisions

As we approach December, many performers and arts managers are entering into the season of busyness. As a student of the Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment, the remainder of the semester is filled with preparation for our Holiday Spectacular. By the time this article is posted, we will have entered load-in, where many of our students work together to install the lighting, sound, props, and scenic elements necessary for the ambitious production. This process is strikingly similar to a touring production where all the equipment is brought in specifically for this production. My role as a production assistant allows me to lead, teach, and guide my fellow peers through this process. Building on the discussion of teaching technical theatre from my previous article, the load-in process has further strengthened my communication and instructional skills, specifically when working with performers. This skillset was invaluable when I served as the Assistant Lighting Designer and Electric Supervisor for Impact Arts in Austin, Texas. This role required me to lead a team of college and high-school performers through the lighting installation and strike process. Having experience both as a performer and through working with dancers at Oklahoma City University has allowed me to communicate more effectively using terminology familiar to them. Furthermore, it has also enabled me to teach the vocabulary, techniques, and organizational strategies used in the technical theatre industry.

While I will help with the load-in process for Holiday Spectacular, during the production run, I will be performing with both casts as a featured performer, line captain, and ensemble dancer. This year, I perform in a variety of styles, including Broadway tap, ballet, jazz, and more, with emphasis on performance quality and precision. While we have completed the “learning process” of rehearsals, the time leading up to performance week is necessary to clean and finalize the production. At the Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment, we hold a blocking weekend during which each dance is allotted 30-60 minutes onstage to establish detailed spacing and transitions. This is done to establish absolute precision as well as ensure the choreography remains consistent between both casts of Holiday Spectacular. This weekend is especially exciting because we get to watch the other cast perform during our two full runs of the production on the final day. The following week consists of technical and dress rehearsals with performances starting on Thursday, December 11th, running through Sunday, December 14th. If you have not bought tickets yet, do so HERE.

Additionally, as we move into December, auditions and applications for summer positions in the performing arts begin to open. To be transparent, I am having a difficult time deciding whether to pursue a performance opportunity, a management position, or a non-entertainment option this summer. A performance job would align with my post-graduate career goal of performing on a cruise ship or national tour and would allow me to refine both my vocal and dance performance. A management job could allow me to further strengthen my leadership experience and could be in a variety of areas, including lighting, stage management, production management, or company management. With many college-aged performers and technicians applying to similar opportunities, the application process is competitive and time-consuming. However, internships in the entertainment industry would allow me to apply my knowledge and skill sets developed in my performance and arts management classes, helping me be more employable post-graduation. Conversely, a job outside the entertainment industry could be beneficial in preventing burnout and expanding life skills. For instance, the past two summers, in addition to my entertainment internships, I worked as a camp counselor for Camp Doublecreek in Austin, Texas. My primary group was first through third-grade boys, and it was enjoyable to disconnect from the stress of the industry and have a grass-touching moment, literally.

Regardless of what opportunities I ultimately pursue, I trust myself to make that choice that aligns with my goals and sets me up for success as I approach my final year at Oklahoma City University. As I prepare to step into the “real world”, I find that I am not stressed but excited to pursue my passion after years of dedication, training, and hard work.