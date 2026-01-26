Student Blog: Finding My Voice

As I write my final Broadway World Article for the time being, I want to celebrate how being a Student Blogger has impacted my perspective as a student pursuing the entertainment industry. Most evidently, being a student blogger has helped me develop my writing style to be a combination of my academic literacy and my vernacular language. As many of the Broadway World topics are based upon personal reflection, I have enjoyed the challenge of incorporating terminology while allowing my personality to influence both the tone and content of the piece. I additionally have great gratitude for Broadway World, as they have provided a platform to reflect on my experience as a college student in the entertainment industry. While I hope these articles have provided joy and enlightenment to others, I am content knowing that these articles have allowed me to journal thoughts and better ruminate on past experiences, current coursework, and upcoming decisions. Furthermore, writing these articles helped me understand that I am in control of my academic experience and have a great influence on the opportunities I am offered.

To illustrate how I can influence my perspective, I want to discuss my course schedule and how they align with my career goals. While some courses may not directly correlate to my career path, I plan to reframe my education to highlight the transferable skills I will learn. While I have taken many courses related to stage management, Stage Management and Production, I look forward to choosing a production to complete paperwork, create a prompt book, and create blocking documentation. In previous courses, productions have been assigned, so I greatly appreciate the opportunity to choose a production with commercial influence (I chose SIX for anyone wondering). Marketing Principles will lead to the development of skill sets that allow my marketing work with Symmetry Physical Therapy to become more effective. Additionally, learning the language and terminology of the marketing department will allow me to better communicate with marketing and development teams. Similarly, Development and Fundraising will allow me to understand the funding aspect of many arts organizations. While I do not envision myself working for an arts non-profit, I could potentially see myself working for organizations adjacent to the entertainment industry, such as Make-A-Wish. A course that will specifically develop my leadership abilities is Principles of Management and Organization, which focuses on leadership outside of an arts setting. Understanding how to work more effectively with individuals, develop efficient communication practices, and lead with ethical values is especially important in the entertainment industry. My final academic class is Drawing for Technical Theatre, placing an emphasis on drafting and rendering in terms of physical paperwork as well as virtual programs. While I am only in two dance courses this semester, I truly believe these best fit with my career aspirations. Men's Technical Studies focuses on steps commonly used in choreography for male-presenting dancers, including leaps, turns, and stylized choreography. This has been one of my favorite courses at Oklahoma City University and has contributed a significant portion of my technical growth to this class. The other course I am enrolled in is Dance for Camera, where students learn about how to better perform and choreograph for a television audience. As my primary career goal is to be on the production team of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, this correlates heavily with my future career goals. With a full course load, I look forward to an academic semester filled with growth, instruction, and intentional learning. Lastly, I want to reiterate the level of gratitude I have towards Broadway World. Thank you for following my journey, and until next time!

Cover Photo: @egcsnaps | Editing: @egcsnaps @tylermankinen