Student Blog: Bringing Hope Through Theatre Series - How Holly Lutton is “Blessing Broadway”

Welcome back to the "Bringing Hope through Theatre" series! I had the absolute pleasure of speaking with Holly Lutton for this second installment. She is using the power of social media to bring the magic of theatre to others through her Instagram account, @blessing_broadway.

Holly is new to stage productions; her first show was right before COVID-19 hit. A local production of GOODNIGHT LADIES needed more cast due to lack of auditioners, and a friend of hers encouraged her to participate. "So I showed up to my 'audition', and the director hands me a script and says, you're going to be Alicia!" she laughed, "and I was like, awesome!"

"I did not know I would love it so much." she said. When the theatres shut down, she knew she had to do something to help.

"I hit a really low point in quarantine. One day the song 'All that Matters' from FINDING NEVERLAND came on shuffle. It gave me so much joy, so much hope, and just finding the strength to persevere through the crap that happens in life." she reflected. "Then, after attending a Zoom for the musical SIX, I got the opportunity to have a one-on-one with Abby Mueller, as well as Adrianna Hicks." Holly was inspired by their kindness and generosity, and asked herself and God "How can I support them and other arts workers who are struggling right now?"

"I didn't have the money to donate, so I just decided to make an instagram account. I don't know who is going to care or see it, but it was all I could do. But if I can post something encouraging that might make a connection to a struggling actor, or any struggling person, maybe that's all they need to keep going."

The origin story of @blessing_broadway comes straight from the heart, and that's what makes it so special. Lutton has amassed almost 1K followers, and says it's been the biggest joy because of the connections and friendships that she has made, as well as making a positive impact on people's lives.

"Sometimes you just need a smile. I can't fix the situation we're in. But sometimes you just have to sit in the mess with people, and just be there. And it makes all the difference."

Holly has continued to bless Broadway and beyond with her encouragement. Sylvia Llewelyn Davies would certainly be proud.