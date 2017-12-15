Steve Kazee and More to Star in LOVE ACTUALLY in Concert This Weekend in L.A.

LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT, directed by Anderson Davis with musical supervision by Jesse Vargas and produced by Shane School & Siobhan O'Neill, is coming to the Sorting Room at The Wallis this weekend, December 16-18, 2017. All shows are sold out.

For The Record has announced the talented cast of FTR alumni that will bring LOVE ACTUALLY to life onstage, including Briana Cuoco, JJ Dunlap, Ben Goldberg, Lindsey Gort, Dionne Gipson, Olivia Harris, Steve Kazee, Ginifer King, Doug Kreeger, Alice Lee, Ruby Lewis, Ashley Loren, Derek Manson, Steve Mazurek, Patrick Mulvey, Peter Porte, Liam Rhodes, Skye Scott, Peter Schpelfogel, T. Taylor, Zak Resnick and Anna Zavelson.

Based on the 2003 film, enjoy Christmas and pop hits by Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell and many more. Join the FT family in the Sorting Room, and you'll find that LOVE ACTUALLY is all around.





