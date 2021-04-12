Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, & More Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - April 12 - April 18

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

From the Seth Concert Series, The Space, and more, you can always find an entertaining stream that is one click away on BroadwayWorld Events!

See what's coming up for the week of April 12.

April 18 at 12pm ET - Masterclass with Dana Steingold

This class will focus on vocal tips, storytelling and personalization of your piece. Ultimately, it is about finding the most positive and empowered version of yourself and letting that shine through your work. Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training.

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Dana, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A.

April 18 at 3pm ET and 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guests are Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus!

Full list of previously announced events:

April

4/19 - Masterclass with Kerry Butler (TICKETS)

4/25 - Masterclass with Brittney Johnson (TICKETS)

4/25 - The Seth Concert Series with Mandy Gonzalez (TICKETS)

May

5/1 - John Lloyd Young By Request - Live from Las Vegas (TICKETS)

5/2 - Masterclass with Telly Leung (TICKETS)

5/2 - The Seth Concert Series with Andrea McArdle (TICKETS)

5/6 - 54 Below Presents: Jeremy Jordan: Carry On (TICKETS)

5/9 - The Seth Concert Series with Christine Pedi (TICKETS)

5/16 - The Seth Concert Series with Laura and Linda Benanti (TICKETS)

5/16 - Masterclass with Jenn Colella (TICKETS)

5/23 - Masterclass with Kate Rockwell (TICKETS)

5/23 - The Seth Concert Series with Leslie Uggams (TICKETS)