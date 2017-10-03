Star of Broadway Viral Videos Eric Lyn Joins THE VOICE

Oct. 3, 2017  

Star of Broadway Viral Videos Eric Lyn Joins THE VOICE

Talented vocalist Eric Lyn made his national television debut last night, joining Team Jennifer Hudson on NBC's The Voice!

Broadway fans will certainly recognize Eric from his celebrated appearances in some of your favorite viral Broadway content online! Eric starred in Michael Korte's #GAGA4RENT & emotional DEAR EVAN HANSEN 'You Will Be Found' cover.

Watch both videos in full here:

#GAGA4RENT:

You Will Be Found:

Watch Lyn's audition video below:

Jennifer Hudson selected Lyn to be part of her team during last night's Blind Auditions. This is Hudson's first year as a coach on THE VOICE. Jennifer made her Broadway debut in 2015 in THE COLOR PURPLE.

Stay tuned to The Voice and root for Eric and Jennifer!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Headlines for His Honest Criticism of Trump
  • Dame Judi Dench Reveals She's Relieved She Couldn't Appear in CATS
  • Photo Flash: First Look - Classic TV Series Graces the Stage in THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Registration for Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Opens Today
  • Children of Rock to Hit the Road on SCHOOL OF ROCK National Tour; Dates Announced!
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Says Trump is 'Going Straight to Hell' For His Response to Puerto Rico's Plight

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com