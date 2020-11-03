Stage and Screen Actor Carol Arthur Dies at 85

Arthur appeared on Broadway in The Music Man opposite Dick Van Dyke, as well as High Spirits and Woman of the Year.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Carol Arthur has died at 85.

Arthur has appeared on stage in both Broadway and West End productions.

She made her Broadway debut in High Spirits in 1964. Her other Broadway credits include the Broadway revival of The Music Man in 1980 opposite Dick Van Dyke, as well as in Woman of the Year in 1981. In 1963, Arthur appeared in the West End revival of On the Town.

In addition to her stage work, Arthur is best known for her roles in Mel Brooks films, most notably Blazing Saddles in 1974. Arthur also appeared in Brooks' films Silent Movie (1976), Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993), and Dracula: Dead and Loving It (1995).

Arthur was married to actor Dom DeLuise until 2009 when he died of kidney failure. She appeared with DeLuise in films including The World's Greatest Lover (1977), Hot Stuff (1979), The Princess and the Dwarf (1989), Driving Me Crazy (1991), The Good Bad Guy (1997), The Godson (1998) and Between the Sheets (2003). They also worked together on 1968's The Dom DeLuise Show.

