Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Releases 65 FOR THE 65TH in Honor of Union’s Anniversary

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) has announced the release of 65 for the 65th, a celebratory publication honoring 65 directors and choreographers whose work has transformed the American theatre. The project coincides with the union’s 65th anniversary and is available now in digital format.

Compiled from more than 500 nominations submitted by SDC members, the final list was selected through a rigorous seven-round voting process. Each featured artist is honored with a portrait, a brief biography, and a tribute written by a fellow SDC member or esteemed colleague. The collection also includes a special “Founder’s Circle,” spotlighting Agnes de Mille, Bob Fosse, and Shepard Traube—three members instrumental to the union’s founding.

“The lives and legacies of the directors and choreographers featured in this publication are a testament to the strength and influence of an SDC community that is now more than 3,500 Members strong,” said SDC President Evan Yionoulis. “We are proud to recognize the craft and contributions of these visionary leaders and to share their impact with the wider world.”

65 for the 65th also includes a foreword from Yionoulis, an essay by SDC Executive Director Laura Penn contextualizing this cultural moment, and a brief history of the union’s work on behalf of stage directors and choreographers.

Notable artists featured in the publication include Debbie Allen, George C. Wolfe, Rachel Chavkin, Susan Stroman, Michael Greif, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Julie Taymor, Joe Mantello, and many more. Tributes are contributed by leading peers such as André De Shields, Kenny Leon, Annie-B Parson, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Tyne Rafaeli.



65 FOR THE 65TH : AN ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Founder’s Circle: Agnes de Mille , tribute by Jerry Mitchell

Founder’s Circle: Bob Fosse , tribute by Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Founder’s Circle: Shepard Traube , tribute, his own words

George Abbott , tribute by Harold Prince

JoAnne Akalaitis , tribute by Daniel Fish

Debbie Allen , tribute by Marguerite Derricks

William Ball , tribute by Warner Shook

Lou Bellamy , tribute by Talvin Wilks

Michael Bennett , tribute by Baayork Lee

Patricia Birch , tribute by Tom Moore

Anne Bogart , tribute by J.Ed Araiza

Lee Breuer , tribute by Jim Nicola

Peter Brook , tribute by Sharon Ott

Camille A. Brown , tribute by Pam MacKinnon

René Buch , tribute by José Zayas

Vinnette Carroll , tribute by Susan H. Schulman

Rachel Chavkin , tribute by André De Shields

Ping Chong , tribute by Mei Ann Teo

Martha Clarke , tribute by Vivienne Benesch

Graciela Daniele , tribute by Sergio Trujillo

Gordon Davidson , tribute by Lisa Peterson

Sheldon Epps , tribute by Seema Sueko

Zelda Fichandler , tribute, her own words

Richard Foreman , tribute by Annie-B Parson

Frank Galati , tribute by Mary Zimmerman

Michael John Garcés , tribute by Lou Moreno

Michael Greif , tribute by Schele Williams

Tyrone Guthrie , tribute, his own words

Steven Hoggett , tribute by Katie Spelman

Michael Kahn , tribute by Alan Paul

Elia Kazan , tribute by Austin Pendleton

Woodie King, Jr. , tribute by Kenny Leon

Mark Lamos , tribute by Melia Bensussen

Tina Landau , tribute by Kenneth Ferrone

Michael Langham , tribute by Mark Lamos

Baayork Lee , tribute by Yasmin Lee

Kenny Leon , tribute by Jamil Jude

Irene Lewis , tribute by Kwame Kwei-Armah

Emily Mann , tribute by Jade King Carroll

Joe Mantello , tribute by Trip Cullman

Kathleen Marshall , tribute by Rob Ashford

Marion McClinton , tribute by Lou Bellamy

Jerry Mitchell , tribute by Marc Bruni

Mike Nichols , tribute, his own words

Trevor Nunn , tribute by Susan Stroman

Jack O’Brien , tribute by Seret Scott

Harold Prince , tribute by Lonny Price

José Quintero , tribute, his own words

Ellis Rabb , tribute by Jack O’Brien

Lloyd Richards , tribute by Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Jerome Robbins , tribute by JoAnn M. Hunter

Ruben Santiago-Hudson , tribute by Stephen McKinley Henderson

Alan Schneider , tribute by Susan Einhorn

Susan H. Schulman , tribute by Steve H. Broadnax III

Seret Scott , tribute by Sheldon Epps

Andrei Serban , tribute, his own words

Bartlett Sher , tribute by Miranda Haymon

Susan Stroman , tribute by Andy Blankenbuehler

Daniel Sullivan , tribute by David Auburn

Julie Taymor , tribute by Tyne Rafaeli

Twyla Tharp , tribute by Daniel Ezralow

Tommy Tune , tribute by Jeff Calhoun

George C. Wolfe , tribute, his own words

Robert Woodruff , tribute by Anne Bogart

Garland Wright , tribute by Bartlett Sher

Chay Yew , tribute by Graham Schmidt

Jerry Zaks , tribute by Stephen Edlund

Mary Zimmerman , tribute by Amanda Dehnert