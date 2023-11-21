Songwriters Hall Of Fame Announces 2024 Nominees For Induction

The Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) has announced the slate of nominees to be voted upon for induction at its 2024 Induction & Awards Gala in New York City.

SHOF is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of composers and lyricists who create music around the world. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song. Eligible voting members will have until midnight EST on December 27, 2023 to turn in ballots, with their choices of three nominees from a songwriter and three from performing songwriter categories.

﻿The complete list of SHOF's 2024 nominees are listed below, and also available online at songhall.org. (*Please note that the five songs listed after each nominee are merely a representative sample of their extensive catalogs.)

PERFORMING SONGWRITERS

Bryan Adams - *(Everything I Do) I Do It For You * Heaven * All For Love * Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman? * Summer of '69 *

Randy Bachman & Burton Cummings - * These Eyes * American Woman * Laughing * No Time * No Sugar Tonight *

Debbie Harry, Chris Stein & Clem Burke p/k/a Blondie - * Call Me * Heart of Glass * Rapture * One Way or Another * Sunday Girl *

Tracy Chapman - * Fast Car * Talkin' 'Bout a Revolution * Give Me One Reason * Baby Can I Hold You * Sing For You *

George Clinton - * Atomic Dog * Flashlight * (Not Just) Knee Deep,* P-Funk * Give Up The Funk *

Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons & Michael McDonald p/k/a Doobie Brothers - * Listen To The Music * Long Train Runnin' * What A Fool Believes * China Grove * Black Water *

David Gates - * Everything I Own * Make It With You * Baby I'm-a Want You * The Guitar Man *If *

Ann Wilson & Nancy Wilson p/k/a Heart - * Barracuda * Crazy On You * Dog And Butterfly * Straight On * Even It Up *

Kenny Loggins - * Danny's Song * Footloose * Celebrate Me Home * Return To Pooh Corner * What A Fool Believes *

Carlton Douglas Ridenhour p/k/a Chuck D, William Jonathan Drayton p/k/a Flavor Flav, p/k/a Public Enemy - * Fight The Power * Bring The Noise * Don't Believe The Hype * Can't Truss It * Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos *

Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills & Michael Stipe, p/k/a R.E.M. - * Losing My Religion * Everybody Hurts * It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) * Radio Free Europe * The One I Love *

Donald Fagen & Walter Becker (d) p/k/a Steely Dan - * Reelin' in the Years * My Old School * Rikki Don't Lose That Number * Black Friday * Kid Charlemagne *

NON-PERFORMING SONGWRITERS

L. Russell Brown - * Sock It To Me - Baby! * Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree * C'Mon Marianne * Knock Three Times * Use It Up and Wear It Out *

Dean Dillon - * Tennessee Whiskey *Ocean Front Property * Here For A Good Time * The Chair * I'm Alive *

Dennis Lambert & Brian Potter - *Ain't No Woman (Like The One I've Got) * Don't Pull Your Love * Nightshift * One Tin Soldier (Theme from Billy Jack) * We Built This City *

Hillary Lindsey - * Jesus Take The Wheel * Blue Ain't Your Color * Girl Crush * Always Remember Us This Way * Million Reasons *

Tony Macaulay - * Baby Now That I've Found You * Build Me Up Buttercup * Don't Give Up On Us * Last Night I Didn't Get To Sleep At All * Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) *

Timothy Mosley p/k/a Timbaland - * Sexy Back * Get Yer Freak On * Pony * Big Pimpin' * The Way I Are *

Roger Nichols - * We've Only Just Begun * Rainy Days and Mondays * I Won't Last A Day Without You * Out In The Country * Times Of Your Life *

Dean Pitchford - * Footloose * Fame * Holding Out For A Hero * All The Man That I Need * Let's Hear It For The Boy *

Maurice Starr - * Candy Girl * I'll Be Loving You (Forever) * Is This the End * Step By Step * Popcorn Love *

﻿Narada Michael Walden - * How Will I Know * Freeway of Love * Who's Zoomin' Who * I Don't Wanna Cry * I Shoulda Loved Ya *

The Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrates and honors the contributions of songwriters of all genres of music, educates the public with regard to their achievements and produces a spectrum of professional programs devoted to the development of new songwriting talent through songwriting craft forums, scholarships, digital initiatives, and Master Sessions on both coasts. Educational activities are held at The GRAMMY Museum, which hosts the permanent Songwriters Hall of Fame Gallery, and at the University of Southern California/Thornton School of Music, with additional events and programs at Belmont University's Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business, the University of North Carolina, and NYC's Stuyvesant High School. Out of the tens of thousands of songwriters of our era, there are approximately 460 inductees who make up the impressive roster enshrined in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song.

The list of SHOF inductees include: Kenneth Gamble & Leon Huff, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil, Jerry Leiber & Mike Stoller, Eddie Holland, Lamont Dozier & Brian Holland, Smokey Robinson, Paul Williams, Hal David & Burt Bacharach, Billy Steinberg & Tom Kelly, Bob Dylan, Isaac Hayes & David Porter, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi & Richie Sambora, Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Don Schlitz, Bruce Springsteen, Phil Collins, Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Webb, Van Morrison, Kris Kristofferson, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Diane Warren, Carole Bayer Sager, Stevie Wonder, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry, Mac Davis, Leonard Cohen, Ray Davies, Cyndi Lauper, Desmond Child, Mick Jones & Lou Gramm, Elvis Costello, Marvin Gaye, Nile Rodgers & Bernard Edwards, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, Jay Z, Tom Petty, Toby Keith, Max Martin, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Berry Gordy, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Robert Lamm & James Pankow, Bill Anderson, Steve Dorff, Jermaine Dupri, Alan Jackson, Kool & The Gang, Liz Rose, John Mellencamp and Allee Willis, among many others.

Be a Songwriters Hall of Fame member. Check out the Songwriters Hall of Fame website for more information at https://www.songhall.org/join.