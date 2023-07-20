Solea Pfeiffer to Join HADESTOWN as 'Eurydice'; Lillias White Extends Run as 'Hermes'

Pfieffer will begin her run on Tuesday, August 15.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Solea Pfeiffer will assume the role of ‘Eurydice’ in Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning Best Musical, at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street) beginning Tuesday, August 15.
 
Additionally, Tony Award winner Lillias White extends her run as ‘Hermes’ – the first woman to play the role – through February 4, 2024.
 
Pfeiffer commented, “I am so beyond thrilled to be back on Broadway joining this beautiful show and incredible company. I fell in love with Hadestown and Eva’s ‘Eurydice’ years ago and it is a great honor to follow my friend who I have such immense love and respect for. I have truly loved this score and the magical world Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin created from the first time I saw the show, and I cannot wait to go to Hadestown every night. What an absolute gift.”
 
Hadestown currently stars Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus and Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes. They are joined by Amelia Cormack, Lindsey Hailes, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Alex Lugo, Sayo Oni, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, Yael “YaYa” Reich, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Allysa Shorte. Jewelle Blackman as ‘Persephone’ and Tom Hewitt as ‘Hades’ will have their final performance on Sunday, September 3.
 
As previously announced, two-time Tony Award nominee, and original Broadway cast member, Eva Noblezada will play her final performance as ‘Eurydice’ on Sunday, August 13. Additionally, international pop music sensation Betty Who and Tony and Grammy Award nominee Phillip Boykin will join the cast of Hadestown as ‘Persephone’ and ‘Hades,’ respectively, beginning on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
 
Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.
 
 
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.
 
Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. It also marks the first time in Broadway history that a show’s female composer and female director both won Tony Awards for their work. Earlier this year, the landmark musical became the longest running show in the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre and holds the record for highest grossing musical in that venerated stage’s 100-year history.
 
The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Whitley Theatrical (casting).
 
The North American tour is in its Canadian premier with a multi-week engagement at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto through Sunday, August 20.  The tour then heads to Ottawa, August 22-27, before returning to the States and San Francisco for a week, opening September 12.  More stops include Sacramento, San Jose, Los Angeles and Seattle.  For the latest tour route and other information, please visit: www.hadestown.com/tour
 
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 300 million streams to date. It was released the summer of 2019, topped Billboard’s Broadway Cast Recording chart, and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart. The CD edition features a 64-page booklet and a two-disc set, while the triple vinyl edition features a 16-page booklet. Both editions include complete song lyrics and never before seen photos of the Hadestown cast and creative team in the studio, and other exclusive content.
 
In fall of 2020, Mitchell released Working On A Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown, an illuminating book of lyrics and stories about her more than decade’s long process of building the musical from the ground up. Working On A Song is available from Penguin Random House.
 
Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater’s 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London’s National Theatre prior to Broadway. Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.
 
Hadestown will make its triumphant London return in February 2024 when it plays the Lyric Theatre in the West End. 
 




