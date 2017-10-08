Social: Follow BroadwayWorld At Elsie Fest on Instagram & Twitter

Join BroadwayWorld at Elsie Fest today starting at 6PM by following along live on our Twitter, and Instagram!

Check out our Instagram story for live updates from the event, and follow along for photos, videos and more on Twitter.

Tony Award Nominee and one of the stars of the upcoming Twentieth Century Fox film The Greatest Showman Keala Settle, cast members of Broadway's Miss Saigon, and Drama Desk nominee Ari'el Stachel and Etai Benson of The Band's Visit have been added to the line up of this year's Elsie Fest - the first outdoor music festival celebrating the songs from the stage and screen.

Tony Award winning actor and singer Alan Cumming, two-time Golden Globe nominated actress and singer Lea Michele and Emmy nominated songwriter, musician

and actor Darren Criss are headlining the third annual event happening on Sunday,

October 8 th in New York City.



Elsie Fest is the brainchild of Darren Criss, talent manager Ricky Rollins and Broadway

producer and Jujamcyn Theaters President Jordan Roth. Established in 2015, the one-

day outdoor music festival celebrates the stars and songs from the stage and screen,

giving festival- goers a unique experience to their favorite musicals. Past performers

include Evan Rachel Wood, Tituss Burgess, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Odom Jr., Pasek and Paul,

Lea Salonga, Cynthia Erivo, Megan Hilty, Jason Robert Brown, and Stranger Things'

Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.