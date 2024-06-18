Sir Ian McKellen Delays Return To PLAYER KINGS After Falling Off Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



While Sir Ian McKellen is expected to make a full recovery following an on-stage accident during a performance of Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theatre in London, the production has announced that McKellen's return to the show will be delayed an additional day.

In a statement to Deadline, McKellen said "I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support. Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work."

A spokesperson for the show has confirmed last night that the esteemed 85-year-old actor received prompt medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. Reports indicate that McKellen fractured his wrist from the fall.

Their statement reads, "Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings. Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits"

The incident occurred during a fight scene when portraying John Falstaff, lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage. As the house lights came up, Sir Ian cried out in pain, and theatre staff immediately rushed to his aid. The audience was promptly evacuated, and the evening performance was cancelled.

Player Kings, a production of Henry IV, Parts One and Two, began its 12-week West End run in April. Ian McKellen plays Falstaff in a new version of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, adapted by the award-winning writer and director Robert Icke.

The cast comprises Ian McKellen as Sir John Falstaff, Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso & Romeo and Juliet) as Prince Harry and Richard Coyle (Ink & Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as King Henry IV, with Raphael Akuwudike (Prince John), Sara Beharrell (Snare/Davy), Samuel Edward-Cook (Hotspur/Pistol), Geoffrey Freshwater (Bardolph), James Garnon (Worcester/Justice Silence), Alice Hayes (Messenger), Henry Jenkinson (Harcourt), Nigel Lister (Northumberland/Francis) Annette McLaughlin(Warwick), Mark Monero (Peto), Hywel Morgan (Sir Walter Blunt), Joseph Mydell (Lord Chief Justice), Clare Perkins (Mistress Quickly), Daniel Rabin (Poins), David Semark(Sir Richard Vernon), David Shelley (Sheriff), Robin Soans (Justice Shallow), Tafline Steen (Doll Tearsheet/Lady Percy) and Perry Williams (Douglas/Prince Thomas) completing the cast.