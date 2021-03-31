Shereen Pimentel, Amber Iman, Troy Iwata and More Join New York Theatre Barn's April 2021 Virtual Programming

New York Theatre Barn will continue to host free live streams of its New Works Series on select Wednesday evenings at 7PM ET. Available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, each installment of the live 1-hour series includes excerpts from two new musicals and a conversation with the writers and creative team.

April 14, 2021 @ 7PM ET

Ten Brave Seconds

Music and Lyrics by Will Van Dyke

Book and Lyrics by Jeff Talbott (The Submission)

Featuring performances by Makai Hernandez, Troy Iwata (Netflix's Dash & Lily, Be More Chill) and Angela Travino (South Pacific)

Ten Brave Seconds is a new musical about the day that 16-year-old Mike comes out of the closet and the cosmic change that affects his community. Mike is about to find out that it's on the other side of the telling that all the good stuff sits waiting. This original story is about those tiny brave seconds that make up the gargantuan moments that tell you (and the world) who you are.

Mimosa

Book and Lyrics by Lauren Taslitz

Music by Danny Ursetti

Featuring performances by Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Christine Toy Johnson (Come From Away), Tuan Malinowski and BB Stone

Mimosa is a plant with a special gift: she can dance. Mom begs her to stop, concerned that she could be noticed by a human. Then along comes lonely, teenage human Molly, who catches sight of Mimosa dancing and is so delighted by her, she digs Mimosa up and takes her home. Together they learn to communicate in order to unite and heal their imperiled communities. Mimosa is a cautionary tale that asks us to see ourselves as natural parts of the natural world in order to preserve and save our environment.

April 28, 2021 @ 7PM ET

She Reached For Heaven

Music and Lyrics by Oliver Houser

Book by Hunter Bird

Directed by Hunter Bird

Featuring performances by Julia Harriman (Hamilton) and Oliver Houser

On the outside, high school senior Jes Holt is doing everything she's supposed to. On the inside, she's never felt more alone and longs for something she can't name. Set against the backdrop of the greatest drug crisis in our country's history, She Reached for Heaven is an original coming-of-age story about the devastations of addiction, and one woman's journey to choose life rather than escape it.

Co-Founders

Book and Lyrics by Adesha Adefela, Beau Lewis and Ryan Nicole Austin

Music by Jodie Ellis, Josh "Budo" Karpm, Cava Menzies and Brian Watters

Featuring performances by Austin Dean Ashford, Ryan Nicole Austin, Jeb Brown (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Scotland, PA), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill) and Amber Iman (Hamilton, Shuffle Along)

Co-Founders is the story of the two most unlikely partners in the history of Silicon Valley. Esata Thompson, a black female coder from Oakland, and Conway Delouche, a small town college dropout, take on the most competitive startup accelerator in the world - where the privileged make a killing while the people across the bridge grind to survive.

Now in its 14th season, New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series is produced and hosted by Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros. The New Works Series supports NYTB's mission of incubating original culture shifting musicals in real time and in front of live audiences, and has received support in part by the Innovation & Exploration Fund - a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. For the past year, the company has presented 40 virtual installments of its New Works Series (among other programming), showcased 84 new musicals, and lifted up the work of 145 writers and over 450 artists. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.