Shaina Taub Will Host Broadway for Harris Community Launch

Shaina Taub, creator and star of Broadway’s Tony-winning Suffs, will host the Broadway for Harris Community Launch Call tonight, Monday, August 26 from 6:00-7:00pm ET. Special appearances by Ari Afsar, Shoshana Bean, Chasten Buttigieg, Brian Derrick, Alex Edelman, Erika Henningsen, Nikki M. James, John Leguizamo, Idina Menzel, Shakina Nayfack, Ashley Park, Benj Pasek and more. The call will take place over Zoom and is open to the public.

Following on the heels of Harris and Walz’s historic DNC, the Broadway for Harris Community Launch Call is an opportunity for theater makers and fans to learn more about how they can get involved in supporting the Harris-Walz campaign and other Democrats between now and the election. To learn more and sign up for the call, visit www.BroadwayforHarris.com.

Broadway for Harris is a volunteer coalition of industry professionals and theater enthusiasts united to elect Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and down ballot Democratic candidates this November. The grassroots organization will increase voter participation in key swing districts, produce fundraising events featuring the talents of the Broadway community and work together toward a brighter, more hopeful, more equitable future for the country under the historic leadership of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

With an initial organizing committee of more than 70 industry leaders, including current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers and marketing specialists from within the Broadway community, Broadway for Harris is activating the theater community and its fans for volunteer activities including phone banking, canvassing, social media outreach and special fundraising events.

Additional organizing and fundraising events will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more and get involved, visit www.BroadwayforHarris.com and connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @broadway4harris and on TikTok @broadway4kamala.

BROADWAY FOR HARRIS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE *as of August 26 includes: Adrienne Warren, Alan Cumming, Alan Menken, Alex Edelman, Andrew Lippa, Andrew Rannells, Ariana Afsar, Ashley Park, Audra McDonald, Bee Carrozzini, Benj Pasek, Billy Porter, Bruce Cohen, Caitlin Berg, Casey Likes, Celia Keenan-Bolger, David Henry Hwang, Dauna Williams, Eva Price, Flora Stamatiades, Gavin Creel, George C. Wolfe, Halle Morse, Idina Menzel, James Monroe Iglehart, James Wesley, Jason Zammit, Jeanine Tesori, Jeff Metzler, Jeffrey Seller, Jelani Alladin, Jeremy O. Harris, Jerry Mitchell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Joe Machota, John Leguizamo, Jordan Roth, Julie Boardman, Justin Paul, Justin Mikita, Justin Vivian Bond, Kristin Chenoweth, LaChanze, Laura Penn, Liesl Tommy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lynn Nottage, Mandy Hackett, Marc Shaiman, Micayla Brewster, Michael James Scott, Michael Mayer, Michael Strassheim, Nick Adams, Nina West, Noah Himmelstein, Nolan Doran, Rachel Brosnahan, Rachel Sussman, Raul Esparza, Robb Nanus, Sara Bareilles, Sarah Paulson, Schele Williams, Scott Wittman, Seth Rudetsky, Shaina Taub, Shakina Nayfack, Stephanie Israelson, Stephen Schwartz, Telly Leung, The Social Team, Thomas Schumacher, Tony Kushner, and Ty Defoe.

Knock for Democracy is a partner of Broadway for Harris.

Knock for Democracy organizes high-impact phone banking and door-to-door canvassing opportunities so you can engage directly with swing voters and ensure Democrats win in 2024. Knock for Democracy prioritizes logistical ease, hands-on support and a genuinely fun volunteer experience, empowering everyone to make a difference in this critical election.