See the Radio City Rockettes Kick Up Their Heels this Holiday Season Like Never Before

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) announced today that the 2017 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has undergone a complete technological overhaul. The entire production has been enhanced with updated technology including a brand new 8K LED wall and, for the first time ever, digital projections that will extend to all eight of Radio City Music Hall's iconic proscenium arches that will make audiences feel like they are part of the show. The new content for both the projections and the LED wall was created by cutting edge design studio Obscura Digital, which is behind the world's preeminent architectural projections including the innovative Empire State Building graphic light shows for Academy Award-winning director Louis Psihoyos's film "Racing Extinction." Additionally, returning this year as designers for several of the Christmas Spectacular's iconic scenes is batwin + robin productions, a New York-based multimedia design studio that has re-created and enhanced existing video projection and LED content to utilize Radio City's incredible new projection system.

Technological enhancements in this year's Christmas Spectacular include updated graphics in every production number as well as complete visual transformations of scenes such as the energetic tap number, "The Twelve Days of Christmas," "Here Comes Santa Claus," and the finale number, "Snow." For the first time ever, all eight of the venue's iconic proscenium arches will have imagery projected onto them using the most advanced 14K digital mapping technology available. The extension of the digital mapping, which previously covered four arches, will immerse the entire audience in the action - everyone from the orchestra to the last row of the third mezzanine will be immersed in the holiday cheer that the Christmas Spectacular delivers throughout the 90-minute production. Additionally, the LED wall that serves as the backdrop for the Christmas Spectacular has been upgraded and is now one of the largest 8K resolution LED screens in the world.

"Fans will be awed by the updated technology in this year's Christmas Spectacular," said Larry Sedwick, senior vice president of production, The Madison Square Garden Company. "We've expanded upon the existing projections to create a wholly immersive experience for our fans from the first row to the third mezzanine. It's truly the most immersive theatergoing experience available in New York and beyond."

"As content creators, we've had the privilege of working on many large scale architectural projections from the Vatican to the Empire State Building to the Sydney Opera House," said Matty Dowlen, chief of production, Obscura Digital. "We're honored to now work on something as iconic and beloved as the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes."

Obscura Digital, founded in 2000, is a San Francisco-based creative studio that combines next-level technology with awe-inspiring artistry to transform spaces into experiences, locations into destinations, and moments into memories. Obscura works with visionary, global change-making clients to create one-of-a-kind immersive multimedia experiences that reinvent physical space and inspire audiences. They provide both cutting edge technological development and content creation to develop light- and video-based augmented architectural integrations, large-scale projection mapping, and interactive media interfaces. Notable projects include various Empire State Building projections including the Oceanic Preservation Society's film "Racing Extinction," CNN's election night projections and the Harper's Bazaar 150th anniversary; a YouTube display on the interior and exterior of the Sydney Opera House; and a contemporary artistic interpretation of Pope Francis' Encyclical projected onto St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. The 2017 production marks Obscura's first collaboration with the Christmas Spectacular and Radio City Music Hall and their work will be incorporated throughout the production - as brand new creative content for numbers such as "The 12 Days of Christmas," "Here Comes Santa Claus," "Snow," and the orchestra's prelude, the finale and the curtain call.

Multimedia design studio, batwin + robin, which is led by Linda Batwin and Robin Silvestri, has designed for the Christmas Spectacular for more than 15 years, creating 3D backgrounds and video EFX for Radio City's LED wall, as well as introducing digital projection mapping on the venue's proscenium arches. In addition to their work on the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, batwin + robin has designed 3D mapped projections for the NY Knicks and NY Rangers at Madison Square Garden; created numerous media experiences and interactives for live events, museums and culture centers, including the American Museum of Natural History; and have designed projections for more than 25 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. In the 2017 production of the Christmas Spectacular, batwin + robin is responsible for fully re-creating and enhancing the content on both the LED wall and the proscenium arches for fan favorite numbers such as "Sleigh Ride," "New York at Christmas," the North Pole scene, "Rag Dolls," and "Living Nativity."

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will run from November 10, 2017-January 1, 2018. Embraced by generations of families, the Christmas Spectacular is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the unmistakable spirit of Christmas in New York comes alive. The 2017 production features stunning Rockettes dance numbers, magnificent costumes and state-of-the-art technology.

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is proud to be presented by Chase. Chase's commitment to the Christmas Spectacular supports this unparalleled production, which continues to entertain millions of families year after year.

Performances of the 2017 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes begin November 10, 2017 and run through January 1, 2018 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased online at www.rockettes.com/christmas, Ticketmaster at 1-866-858-0007 or Radio City's Box Office (50th St. & Avenue of the Americas). Box Office hours are daily, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Ticket prices include a $6.00 per ticket facility charge. Tickets purchased via Ticketmaster are subject to service charges. For Groups 20+, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 212-465-6115. Visit www.rockettes.com/christmas more information. Guided tours of Radio City Music Hall are available daily. For more information, visit www.StageDoorTour.com or call 212-247-4777.

