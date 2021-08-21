See Ciara Renée, Derek Klena, Telly Leung and more!

Join New City Music Theatre at Radial Park in Queens, NY on August 26th at 7:30PM for our star-studded inaugural production of Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD.

Beloved by artists and theatregoers alike for over 25 years, we're reimagining Songs for a New World and bringing it live to you this summer!

With our premier production, we celebrate our new home in New York City by paying tribute to the thriving communities who have seen and been through it all in the last year and a half.

You're in for an entirely new take on this Jason Robert Brown classic. We're opening doors to fresh perspective and enlightened interpretation of some of contemporary musical theatre's most cherished tunes. Complete with powerful video design, this singular event is a true celebration of New York and the return of live, in-person theatre.

Are You Ready To Journey To The New World With Us And This Unbelievable Cast?

New City Music Theatre, a 501(c)3 non-profit, exists to harness the power of the performing arts to challenge the status quo and to respond to the pulse of a contemporary generation through engaging, informed and inclusive experiences on and off the stage.

