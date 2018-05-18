DVR Alert: Idina Menzel Goes Undercover on UNDERCOVER BOSS: CELEBRITY EDITION

Tony Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and actress Idina Menzel slips into an undercover role to find the next Broadway sensation and tries to remain incognito when she's asked to sing her signature song, "Let it Go," to a group of children, on UNDERCOVER BOSS: CELEBRITY EDITION, tonight at 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. Also, while undercover as a receptionist who wants to break into the musical theater business, Menzel tries to disguise her voice as she sings alongside a wedding singer at a wedding reception, and she might chicken out when suiting up for a singing telegram job.



The career of Tony Award-winning icon Idina Menzel traverses stage, film, television and music. Menzel voiced Elsa in Disney's Academy Award-winning film "Frozen," from which the song "Let It Go," sung by Menzel, became an international phenomenon. During THE ACADEMY AWARDS in 2014, Menzel performed "Let It Go," which won for Best Original Song. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Idina also reprised her role as Elsa in the animated short sequels "Frozen Fever" and "Olaf's Frozen Adventure."



A skillful songwriter, Menzel's prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums as well as the solo albums Still I Can't Be Still; Here, I Stand; and idina. In 2014 Menzel released the Christmas album Holiday Wishes, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart and gave Menzel a Top 10 album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. Menzel received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music event in 2014, and recently completed a worldwide tour that included Asia, the U.K. and North America. Also, Menzel sang the National Anthem at SUPER BOWL XLIX.



Her additional film credits include "Enchanted," "Rent" and "Ask the Dust." On television, Menzel starred in Lifetime's remake of "Beaches," in which she portrayed the role of CC, made famous by Bette Midler in the feature film, and she appeared in the recurring role of Rachel's biological mother on the series "Glee."



Menzel reached superstardom on Broadway with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in the blockbuster "Wicked," and in her Tony Award-nominated role as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "Rent." Menzel earned her third Tony nomination for her role in the original production of "If/Then," after which she participated in the musical's nationwide tour. Additionally, Menzel starred as Amneris in the Broadway production of "Aida." She received the Theatregoers Choice Award for Best Actress in a Musical when she reprised her role in "Wicked" when the show premiered in London's West End. Her off-Broadway credits include the musical "See What I Wanna See" at The Public Theater, the pre-Broadway production of "Rent," "The Vagina Monologues" and the role of Sheila in the Encores! production of "Hair." As of May 31, Menzel returns to off-Broadway to star in the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of "Skintight" as Jodi Isaac, a woman reeling from her ex-husband's engagement to a much younger woman.



In 2012 Menzel released the CD and DVD Idina Menzel Live: Barefoot at the Symphony, a live concert at The Royal Conservatory's Koerner Hall in Toronto, Canada, with an orchestra led by legendary composer/conductor Marvin Hamlisch, which aired nationally on PBS. Her international concert tour has included sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall and a New Year's Eve 2012 performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.



Philanthropy is important to Menzel who, in 2010, co-founded the A BroaderWay Foundation www.abroaderway.org, an organization dedicated to offering girls from underserved communities an outlet for self-expression and creativity through arts-centered programs, as a means of building self-esteem, developing leadership qualities and fostering personal and social achievements. Her work with the organization resulted in Menzel being named one of Variety's Power of Women honorees.

Related Articles