Save the Date! 2018 Drama Desk Awards Reserve The Town Hall

The 63rd Annual Drama Desk Awards will be presented on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 8:00 PM at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street), it was announced today by Charles Wright, Drama Desk President and Gretchen Shugart, President of Arts and Culture of TheaterMania.com and Managing Executive Producer of the Drama Desk Awards.

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater honors for which productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories.

The Drama Desk Awards nominations announcement will take place on Thursday, April 26th, with the location and time to be announced in the coming weeks.

"The Drama Desk Awards are a wonderful celebration of what's outstanding at all levels of professional theater in New York City," said Charles Wright.

Joey Parnes Productions will produce and manage the show, which will be written by Bill Rosenfield and directed by Mark Waldrop.

The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awards reflect enthusiasm for all aspects of New York's professional theater.

The 2017-2018 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composed of: David Barbour, (Lighting & Sound America - Committee Chair), Linda Buchwald (freelance: Theatre is Easy, Playbill, American Theatre, TDF Stages), Peter Filichia (Broadway Select; Broadway Radio; author, most recently, 0f Strippers, Showgirls, and Sharks - St. Martins Press), Helen Shaw (Time Out NY; Village Voice), Martha Wade Steketee (freelance; Theater Pizzazz; Exeunt; HowlRound), Zachary Stewart (TheaterMania.com), Doug Strassler (Garden State Journal; Center on the Aisle; Back on the Block; TDF Stages), Charles Wright (Drama Desk President), ex officio.

In addition to TheaterMania and Ms. Shugart, Robert R. Blume and David S. Stone are Executive Producers of the Drama Desk Awards.





Related Articles