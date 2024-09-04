Sarah Brightman To Bring SUNSET BOULEVARD To Singapore In Asia Premiere

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

The lavish new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award winning musical masterpiece, SUNSET BOULEVARD, starring Sarah Brightman, will head to Asia in February 2025!

According to the announcement, the production, currently playing at Sydney Opera House, will play a strictly limited engagement at The Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Eager fans can hop on the waitlist for tickets here and get a first look at Sarah stepping into the iconic role of Norma Desmond in new video here!

Based on the Paramount Pictures film, this spectacular new staging features stunning sets and costumes, evoking the glamorous Golden Age of Hollywood. The thrillingly atmospheric score features the hits ‘With One Look’, ‘The Perfect Year’, and the anthemic ‘As If We Never Said Goodbye’.

SUNSET BOULEVARD has Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Book and Lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and is based on the Paramount Pictures film. This new production will be Directed by Paul Warwick Griffin with Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large. Choreography by Ashley Wallen with Musical Supervision by Kristen Blodgette.

SUNSET BOULEVARD weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition. Having been discarded by Hollywood with the advent of “talkies", legendary silent movie star, Norma Desmond, is tortured by her longing for a return to the big screen. When she meets struggling Hollywood screenwriter Joe Gillis in a dramatic chance encounter, their subsequent passionate and volatile relationship leads to an unforeseen and tragic conclusion.

SUNSET BOULEVARD is the theatrical event of the year.

Tickets for the Sydney Opera House engagement are on sale now at sunsetmusical.com.au.