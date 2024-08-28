Video: First Look At Sarah Brightman In SUNSET BOULEVARD At Sydney Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The lavish new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award winning musical masterpiece, SUNSET BOULEVARD, starring Sarah Brightman, premieres at Sydney Opera House from August 28 with the official opening night taking place on August 31.

Get your first look at the new production below as Brightman performs the iconic anthem, "As If We Never Said Goodbye'. Watch the video!

Sarah Brightman will make her Sydney Opera House debut as will the musical itself, as SUNSET BOULEVARD prepares to play at the iconic venue for the very first time. The production will feature a 28-piece orchestra bring the spectacular Andrew Lloyd Webber masterpiece to life on the Sydney Opera House stage.

Based on the Paramount Pictures film, this spectacular new staging features stunning sets and costumes, evoking the glamorous Golden Age of Hollywood. The thrillingly atmospheric score features the hits ‘With One Look’, ‘The Perfect Year’, and the anthemic ‘As If We Never Said Goodbye’.

SUNSET BOULEVARD has Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Book and Lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and is based on the Paramount Pictures film. This new production will be Directed by Paul Warwick Griffin with Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large. Choreography by Ashley Wallen with Musical Supervision by Kristen Blodgette.

SUNSET BOULEVARD weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition. Having been discarded by Hollywood with the advent of “talkies", legendary silent movie star, Norma Desmond, is tortured by her longing for a return to the big screen. When she meets struggling Hollywood screenwriter Joe Gillis in a dramatic chance encounter, their subsequent passionate and volatile relationship leads to an unforeseen and tragic conclusion.

SUNSET BOULEVARD is the theatrical event of the year.

Tickets on sale now sunsetmusical.com.au