Sam Harris Returns to 54 Below in November

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will soon present Sam Harris in Beyond the Rainbow, on November 1 and 2. The show is a nod to his legendary rendition of “Over the Rainbow,” featuring Harris’ singular, definitive interpretations of Broadway, pop, and standards by everyone from Sondheim to U2 and Kander & Ebb to Gaga and many more, along with his hilarious, self-effacing and topical wit.

The show is musically directed by Michael Orland.

Sam Harris has been lauded by critics as one of the most powerful forces on the stage. A multi-platinum recording artist, Sam was added to Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of “The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.” He first burst into the public eye on the television’s “Star Search,” pulling 25 million viewers a week and launching a career that now spans four decades. Jimmy Fallon called his now legendary performance of Over the Rainbow “one of the greatest performances ever on television ever!”

On Broadway, Sam starred in The Life, Tommy Tune’s Grease, Mel Brooks’ The Producers, as well as in Jesus Chris Superstar, Cabaret, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hair, Pippin, and The Jazz Singer, among others. His autobiographical show Ham: A Musical Memoir (based on his best-selling book Ham: Slices of A Life), was directed by Billy Porter and played New York and Los Angeles, ultimately becoming a film which Time Magazine called “One of the most powerful, moving, and relevant live show films of the year.”

Sam has toured extensively in concert and played to sold-out audiences everywhere from Carnegie Hall to London’s West End, as well as with numerous symphonies including the Boston Pops. The New York Times summed it up: “Sam Harris is a phenomenon! The theater becomes electric with his performance!”