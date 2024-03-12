SUNSET BOULEVARD, PLAZA SUITE, and More Nominated For Olivier Awards; Full List!

Check out the full list of nominations here!
The nominations are in for this year's Olivier Awards! The annual awards will take place on Sunday 14 April at the Royal Albert Hall.
Among the most nominated this year include The National Theatre, with a total of 15 nominations, including for the company's productions of “Dear England” “The Motive And The Cue”, “Till The Stars Come Down” and “The Effect”.
The National Theatre’s footballing drama “Dear England” is the most nominated play with a total of nine nominations including Joseph Fiennes for Best Actor, Will Close for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Gina McKee for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Rupert Goold for Best Director and The Londoner Award for Best New Play. This is alongside nominations for the Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design (Es Devlin), White Light Award for Best Lighting Design (Jon Clark) and d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design (Dan Balfour & Tom Gibbins). “Dear England” is also the only play with a nomination for Best Theatre Choreographer (Ellen Kane & Hannes Langolf).
This year’s most nominated production is Jamie Lloyd’s musical “Sunset Boulevard”, starring Nicole Scherzinger (Best Actress in a Musical nominee) and Tom Francis (Best Actor in a Musical nominee). The production also received nominations for all acting categories in a musical including Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for David Thaxton and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical for Grace Hodgett Young, as well as recognition for Best Musical Revival, the Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director for Jamie Lloyd and an Outstanding Musical Contribution nomination for Alan Williamsfor Musical Supervision & Musical Direction. The production team also received several nominations including Jack Knowles nominated for White Light Award for Best Lighting Design, Adam Fisher nominated for d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design, Soutra Gilmour nominated for Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design and Fabian Aloise nominated for Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer.
TV, film and music stars have received recognition including Sarah Jessica Parker’s first Olivier Award nomination for her performance in “Plaza Suite”, James Norton for “A Little Life” and Nicole Scherzinger for “Sunset Boulevard”. Further acclaimed performers in the running for Best Actor and Actress follow their appearances in one-person plays including Sarah Snook’s first Olivier Award nomination for “The Picture Of Dorian Gray”, Andrew Scott for “Vanya” and Sheridan Smith for “Shirley Valentine”.
Also notably, Haydn Gwynne has been posthumously nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in “When Winston Went To War With The Wireless” at Donmar Warehouse.
Accidental Death Of An Anarchist by Dario Fo & Franca Rame, adapted by Tom Basden at the Lyric Hammersmith & Theatre Royal Haymarket
Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim at the Gielgud Theatre
Stranger Things: The First Shadow by Kate Trefry at The Phoenix Theatre
Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, adapted by Liv Hennessy at the Ambassadors Theatre
Bluey’s Big Play by Joe Brumm at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall
Dinosaur World Live by Derek Bond at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
The House With Chicken Legs, book by Sophie Anderson, adapted by Oliver Lansley at
Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall
The Smeds And The Smoos, book by Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler, adapted by Tall
Stories at the Lyric Theatre
Fabian Aloise for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Ellen Kane & Hannes Langolf for Dear England at The National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Arlene Phillips with James Cousins for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Mark Smith for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace
Susan Stroman for Crazy For You at the Gillian Lynne Theatre
Bunny Christie & Deborah Andrews for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Ryan Dawson Laight for La Cage Aux Folles at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Hugh Durrant for Peter Pan at The London Palladium
Marg Horwell for The Picture Of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket
The Effect by Lucy Prebble at The National Theatre – Lyttelton
Macbeth by William Shakespeare at The Donmar Warehouse
Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell at the Duke Of York’s Theatre
Vanya by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Simon Stephens at the Duke Of York’s Theatre
Groundhog Day, music & lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Danny Rubin at The Old Vic
Guys & Dolls, music & lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows at the Bridge Theatre
Hadestown, music, lyrics & book by Anaïs Mitchell at the Lyric Theatre
Sunset Boulevard, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics & book by Don Black & Christopher Hampton at the Savoy Theatre
Paul Arditti for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at The Phoenix Theatre
Dan Balfour & Tom Gibbins for Dear England at The National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Adam Fisher for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Gareth Fry for Macbeth at The Donmar Warehouse
Tom Brady for Musical Supervision & Arrangements and Charlie Rosen for Orchestrations for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Matt Brind for Musical Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations for Just For One Day at The Old Vic
Steve Sidwell for Orchestrations & Joe Bunker for Musical Direction for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre
Alan Williams for Musical Supervision & Musical Direction for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Will Close for Dear England at The National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Paul Hilton for An Enemy Of The People at the Duke Of York’s Theatre
Giles Terera for Clyde’s at The Donmar Warehouse
Luke Thompson for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre
Zubin Varla for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre
Lorraine Ashbourne for Till The Stars Come Down at The National Theatre – Dorfman
Priyanga Burford for An Enemy Of The People at the Duke Of York’s Theatre
Haydn Gwynne for When Winston Went To War With The Wireless at The Donmar Warehouse
Gina McKee for Dear England at The National Theatre – Olivier
Tanya Reynolds for A Mirror at the Almeida Theatre & Trafalgar Theatre
Miriam Buether for Set Design & 59 Productions for Video Design for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at The Phoenix Theatre
Bunny Christie for Set Design for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Es Devlin for Set Design & Ash J Woodward for Video Design for Dear England at The National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Soutra Gilmour for Set Design and Nathan Amzi & Joe Ransom for Video Design for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Jon Clark for Dear England at The National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Jon Clark for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at The Phoenix Theatre
Paule Constable for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Jack Knowles for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Zoë Roberts for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre
Amy Trigg for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace
Eleanor Worthington-Cox for Next To Normal at The Donmar Warehouse
Jak Malone for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre
Cedric Neal for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
David Thaxton for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Jack Wolfe for Next To Normal at The Donmar Warehouse
Blue by the English National Opera at the London Coliseum
Innocence by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House
Picture A Day Like This by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
The Rhinegold by the English National Opera at the London Coliseum
Antonio Pappano for his role as Musical Director of the Royal Opera House
Belarus Free Theatre Company for King Stakh’s Wild Hunt at the Barbican Theatre
Marina Abramović for her concept and design of 7 Deaths Of Maria Callas at the London Coliseum
David Cumming for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre
Tom Francis for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Daniel Mays for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Charlie Stemp for Crazy For You at the Gillian Lynne Theatre
Natasha Hodgson for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre
Caissie Levy for Next To Normal at The Donmar Warehouse
Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Marisha Wallace for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Broken Chord by Gregory Maqoma & Thuthuka Sibisi at Sadler’s Wells
The Rite Of Spring by Seeta Patel at Sadler’s Wells
La Ruta by Gabriela Carrizo, part of Nederlands Dans Theater – NDT 1 at Sadler’s Wells
Time Spell by Michelle Dorrance, Jillian Meyers & Tiler Peck, part of Turn It Out With Tiler Peck & Friends at Sadler’s Wells
Isabela Coracy for her performance in NINA: By Whatever Means, part of Ballet Black: Pioneers at the Barbican Theatre
Jonzi D for his artistic direction of Breakin’ Convention 2023 International Festival Of Hip Hop Dance Theatre at Sadler’s Wells
Rhiannon Faith for her community focussed conception of Lay Down Your Burdens at The Pit at Barbican
Blue Mist by Mohamed-Zain Dada at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court Theatre
A Playlist For The Revolution by AJ Yi at the Bush Theatre
Sleepova by Matilda Feyişayo at the Bush Theatre
The Swell by Isley Lynn at the Orange Tree Theatre
The Time Machine: A Comedy by Steven Canny and John Nicholson at the Park Theatre
Stephen Daldry & Justin Martin for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at The Phoenix Theatre
Rupert Goold for Dear England at The National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Jamie Lloyd for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Sam Mendes for The Motive And The Cue at The National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre
Laura Donnelly for The Hills Of California at the Harold Pinter Theatre
Sophie Okonedo for Medea at @sohoplace
Sarah Jessica Parker for Plaza Suite at the Savoy Theatre
Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine at the Duke Of York’s Theatre
Sarah Snook for The Picture Of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket
Joseph Fiennes for Dear England at The National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Mark Gatiss for The Motive And The Cue at The National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre
James Norton for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre
Andrew Scott for Vanya at the Duke Of York’s Theatre
David Tennant for Macbeth at The Donmar Warehouse
Dear England by James Graham at The National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
The Hills Of California by Jez Butterworth at the Harold Pinter Theatre
The Motive And The Cue by Jack Thorne at The National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre
Till The Stars Come Down by Beth Steel at The National Theatre – Dorfman
The Little Big Things, music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher & Tom Ling, book by Joe White at @sohoplace
Next To Normal, music by Tom Kitt, book & lyrics by Brian Yorkey at The Donmar Warehouse
Operation Mincemeat, music, lyrics & book by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson & Zoë Roberts at the Fortune Theatre
A Strange Loop, music, lyrics & book by Michael R. Jackson at the Barbican Theatre
