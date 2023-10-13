Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

The production is now open at the Savoy Theatre
Brand-new production shots from Jamie Lloyd’s production of Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, have been released.
The revival, which began performances at the West End’s Savoy Theatre on 21 September, continues until 6 January 2024.
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
Tom Francis and Grace Hodgett Young
Tom Francis and Nicole Scherzinger
The company
The company
The company
The company
