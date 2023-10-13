Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

The production is now open at the Savoy Theatre

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 4 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Brand-new production shots from Jamie Lloyd’s production of Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, have been released.

The revival, which began performances at the West End’s Savoy Theatre on 21 September, continues until 6 January 2024. 

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Sunset Boulevard
Nicole Scherzinger

Sunset Boulevard
Tom Francis and Grace Hodgett Young

Sunset Boulevard
Nicole Scherzinger

Sunset Boulevard
Tom Francis and Nicole Scherzinger

Sunset Boulevard
Nicole Scherzinger

Sunset Boulevard
The company

Sunset Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard
The company

Sunset Boulevard
Nicole Scherzinger

Sunset Boulevard
Grace Hodgett Young

Sunset Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard
The company

Sunset Boulevard
The company

Sunset Boulevard




RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: Nicole Scherzinger Stars In SUNSET BOULEVARD Photo
Review Roundup: Nicole Scherzinger Stars In SUNSET BOULEVARD

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard is officially open on the West End, starring Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond. Read the reviews!

2
Nicole Scherzinger Wants to Write a Musical Based on Her Life Photo
Nicole Scherzinger Wants to Write a Musical Based on Her Life

In an interview with the New York Times, Sunset Boulevard star Nicole Scherzinger, formerly of the band The Pussycat Dolls, wants to write a musical 'loosely based on her life.'

3
I Know That I Have Something That No One Else Has in This World: Nicole Scherzinger on Tak Photo
'I Know That I Have Something That No One Else Has in This World': Nicole Scherzinger on Taking on the West End in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Actor and singer Nicole Scherzinger has said that 'I know that I have something that no one else has in this world' and that she believes she has a gift from God.

4
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Londo Photo
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London

Ahead of tonight's first preview of The Jamie Lloyd Company’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, an all new photo has been released of Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond. Check out the photo here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

The Playground Theatre to Hold Edinburgh Fringe SeasonThe Playground Theatre to Hold Edinburgh Fringe Season
Exclusive: Now Onsale for ULSTER AMERICAN, Starring Woody Harrelson and Andy SerkisExclusive: Now Onsale for ULSTER AMERICAN, Starring Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis
Review: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Noël Coward TheatreReview: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Noël Coward Theatre
Now Onsale: Tickets From £24 for Broadway Phenomenon HADESTOWN in the West EndNow Onsale: Tickets From £24 for Broadway Phenomenon HADESTOWN in the West End

Videos

Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet Video
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You