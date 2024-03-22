SUFFS Announces Rush and Digital Lottery Policies

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Suffs has announced their rush and digital lottery policies, including special $19.20 rush tickets available for purchase in person during previews.

Suffs Rush Tickets

The first 19 rush tickets sold at The Music Box Theatre’s box office between March 26 and April 17 will be available to purchase for the special price of $19.20, to coincide with the year the 19th amendment was ratified. After the $19.20 tickets sell out, fans will still have the chance to purchase rush tickets for $45.

Suffs Digital Lottery

Fans who can’t make it to the box office in person can enter the Suffs digital lottery at rush.telecharge.com for a chance to win $49 tickets. The lottery will be open from 12:00 AM until 3:00 PM the day before the performance where fans can enter to win one or two tickets. Winners are drawn at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM and entrants should return to rush.telecharge.com to check their status. Winners will have five hours to claim and purchase their tickets online.

All lottery and rush tickets are subject to daily availability. There is a limit of two tickets per person per performance and seating locations will be determined at the discretion of the box office. Tickets can be purchased at the box office using cash or credit card and online by credit card only.

About Suffs

From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman serve as lead producers of Suffs, with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai serving as producers.

Suffs will star book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical.

Suffs will also star Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz (MCC’s The Connector) as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck (Signature Theatre's Octet) as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino (Broadway debut) as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock (The Book of Mormon National Tour) as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi (Broadway debut) as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Rounding out the company are Hawley Gould (Lincoln Center Theater’s Camelot) as the Alternate for Alice Paul, Jaygee Macapugay (Here Lies Love) as Mollie Hay, and Laila Drew (Broadway debut) as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. The ensemble will feature Dana Costello (Pretty Woman) as well as Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez, and Ada Westfall making their Broadway debuts. The cast will also include Christine Heesun Hwang (Les Misérables National Tour), Chessa Metz (Broadway debut), Kirsten Scott (Jersey Boys), Housso Semon (Girl From The North Country), and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley (Dear Evan Hansen).

Suffs will feature book, music and lyrics by Kleban Prize, Fred Ebb Award, and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet), choreography by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), music supervision and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band’s Visit), scenic design by Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (Jagged Little Pill), costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell(Hamilton), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Lap Chi Chu (Camelot), sound design by Jason Crystal (Sweeney Todd), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), and casting by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Soft Power). 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as General Manager and Lisa Iacucci as Production Stage Manager.