SPONGEBOB Musical to Bring Bikini Bottom to BroadwayCon This Winter

BroadwayCon has announced that SpongeBob SquarePants joins BroadwayCon 2018.

As part of MainStage programming, this SpongeBob SquarePants panel will feature a conversation with the cast and creative team on their journey from Bikini Bottom to Broadway.

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway is currently in preview performances with an official opening on Monday, December 4 at The Palace Theatre.

A legendary roster of Grammy Award winners. A visionary director and Tony Award-winning design team. One of the world's most beloved and unforgettable characters. Turn them all loose on Broadway and what do you get? SpongeBob SquarePants!

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

BroadwayCon returns to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28, 2018. Tickets for BroadwayCon 2018 are available for purchase now at www.BroadwayCon.com/register.

Previously announced Special Guests include Co-Creator Anthony Rapp, as well as Christy Altomare, Alessandra Baldacchino, Nicholas Barasch, Laura Benanti, William Berloni, Griffin Birney, Heidi Blickenstaff, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, Alex Brightman, Andrea Burns, Liz Callaway, Ben Cameron, Carolee Carmello, Donna Lynne Champlin, Adam Chanler-Berat, Andrew Chappelle, Jenn Colella, Lilli Cooper, Veanne Cox, Janet Dacal, Ariana DeBose, Ben Fankhauser, Drew Gasparini, Gideon Glick, Annie Golden, Molly Hager, Lennon Nate Hammond, Ann Harada, Rodney Hicks, Patrick Hinds, Noah Hinsdale, Emma Hunton, Georgi James, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Maggie Keenan-Bolger, Chad Kimball, Derek Klena, Michael John LaChiusa, Raymond J. Lee, Sydney Lucas, Rick Lyon, Lesli Margherita, Chris McCarrell, Ruthie Ann Miles, Zell Steele Morrow, Donna Murphy, Laura Osnes, Bryce Pinkham, Gabriella Pizzolo, Anthony Rosenthal, Pierson Salvador, Kyle Scatliffe, Alexandra Silber, Leigh Silverman, James Snyder, Oscar Williams, and Doug Wright. Additional Special Guests will be announced at a later date.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

Mischief Management produces fan conventions focusing on community, content, and creativity. Since 2009, it has served tens of thousands of fans, providing a fun, vibrant, and safe space to enjoy the things they love. Mischief Management's event lineup includes Con of Thrones (for fans of Game of Thrones and the writings of George R.R. Martin), and BroadwayCon (for fans of theatre and Broadway), and LeakyCon (for fans of Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World). Mischief Management produces AlienCon 2018 on behalf of A+E Networks. More information about each of Mischief Management's events can be found at www.MischiefManagement.com.

